Gavin Newsom Subtly Hints Trump's Insults Are Stale And We're Sure He's Seething
Of all of Gavin Newsom's most controversial moments, the Los Angeles fires of January 2025 are close to the top of the list. Though the dry weather and dangerously high winds were major contributors to the disaster, the divisive Californian governor is still being blamed for not taking enough preventive measures. One of his biggest critics is president-elect Donald Trump, who rarely misses an opportunity to point fingers at prominent Democrats — or to dub them with taunting nicknames. On his Truth Social platform, Trump claimed "Gavin Newscum" had once refused to sign a crucial "water restoration declaration" that would have allegedly supplied water to Southern California from a delta farther north (Newsom has denied such a document ever existed). "Now the ultimate price is being paid," warned the controversial commander-in-chief.
In a January 15 interview with MSNBC (seen here on X, formerly known as Twitter), the governor made it clear that he's not intimidated by Trump's name-calling. As far as Newsom is concerned, he's heard it all before. "I remember the guy on Baltimore Avenue who called me 'Newscum,'" he recalled. "I was in seventh grade. I can handle that." The politician went on to call for a more bipartisan response to the ongoing crisis, once again alluding to Trump by noting, "It's about people that we both represent — he represents, and I represent. And I'm proud and honored to represent these folks."
I remember the guy who called me Newscum in 7th grade. I can handle that. This isn't about me. It's about the people we represent — and the aid they deserve. pic.twitter.com/GgoUc0TSYB
— Gavin Newsom (@GavinNewsom) January 15, 2025
As of this writing, Trump hasn't responded to Newsom's remark about the unoriginal nickname. If anything, he's probably fuming over the message of unity. After all, it's pretty hard to attack an opponent with a playground insult when he answers with maturity.
Newsom's famous ex fully supports all the name-calling
After California Governor Gavin Newsom posted a clip of his retort to Donald Trump's "Newscum" taunt, he got shout-outs from a few supporters. "Trump is an embarrassment to this country," one X commenter wrote. "Name-calling is childish. He seeks to divide instead of uniting us." However, other users sided with the incoming president, with one snarking, "You were probably bullied a lot. I can see why." Others joined the president-elect in calling for Newsom to resign his position. At one time, Newsom's first wife might have jumped in to defend him. She might have pointed out the elements of the fires that were out of her husband's control, and explained the flaws in Trump's claim that Newsom prioritized an endangered fish species over the lives thousands of L.A.-area residents.
But that ex-wife just so happens to be Kimberly Guilfoyle, whose relationship with Newsom soured considerably following their 2005 split. Nowadays, the former Fox News host is not only a staunch Republican, she's also the former fiancée of Donald Trump Jr. and openly supportive of his dad. In fact, Guilfoyle took a shady dig at Newsom by reposting Trump's brutal "Newscum" nickname on her Instagram feed. It appears that she, too, believes her ex is responsible for the devastation in his home state.
Of course, maybe Guilfoyle simply doesn't want to appear disloyal, out of fear that the incoming president might change his mind about making her the new U.S. ambassador to Greece. Whatever the case may be, Newsom can expect to hear his decades-old nickname being tossed around for at least four more years. He'll have to develop skin tough enough to rival an elephant's (not that he wants to be associated with that particular animal).