Gavin Newsom Subtly Hints Trump's Insults Are Stale And We're Sure He's Seething

Of all of Gavin Newsom's most controversial moments, the Los Angeles fires of January 2025 are close to the top of the list. Though the dry weather and dangerously high winds were major contributors to the disaster, the divisive Californian governor is still being blamed for not taking enough preventive measures. One of his biggest critics is president-elect Donald Trump, who rarely misses an opportunity to point fingers at prominent Democrats — or to dub them with taunting nicknames. On his Truth Social platform, Trump claimed "Gavin Newscum" had once refused to sign a crucial "water restoration declaration" that would have allegedly supplied water to Southern California from a delta farther north (Newsom has denied such a document ever existed). "Now the ultimate price is being paid," warned the controversial commander-in-chief.

In a January 15 interview with MSNBC (seen here on X, formerly known as Twitter), the governor made it clear that he's not intimidated by Trump's name-calling. As far as Newsom is concerned, he's heard it all before. "I remember the guy on Baltimore Avenue who called me 'Newscum,'" he recalled. "I was in seventh grade. I can handle that." The politician went on to call for a more bipartisan response to the ongoing crisis, once again alluding to Trump by noting, "It's about people that we both represent — he represents, and I represent. And I'm proud and honored to represent these folks."

I remember the guy who called me Newscum in 7th grade. I can handle that. This isn't about me. It's about the people we represent — and the aid they deserve. pic.twitter.com/GgoUc0TSYB — Gavin Newsom (@GavinNewsom) January 15, 2025

As of this writing, Trump hasn't responded to Newsom's remark about the unoriginal nickname. If anything, he's probably fuming over the message of unity. After all, it's pretty hard to attack an opponent with a playground insult when he answers with maturity.