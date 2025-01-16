Jill Biden And Doug Emhoff's Body Language In Farewell Address Photo Is Sure To Get People Talking

While the platonic public displays of connection may seem bizarre to some, Doug Emhoff and Jill Biden actually have an entirely normal relationship. During President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris' joint 2020 interview with People, she confirmed that their respective partners had formed a tight-knit bond on the campaign trail. "To be the spouse of a candidate, that's tough duty," Harris acknowledged. "I think that their bond is about that they can genuinely like each other and have that friendship and can do it together."

The duo fondly recalled how their spouses had a total blast while they were in the midst of stressful debates and barely even noticed when Harris and Joe asked for feedback on their performances. And yet, in contrast to her close bond with Emhoff, Jill has displayed some chilly behavior around the Vice President, leading many to question if the two women are embroiled in a feud. Those rumors seemed more plausible when Harris and Jill couldn't hide their disdain for each other at Jimmy Carter's funeral.

A clip posted to X, formerly known as Twitter, seemingly showed the 2024 presidential candidate greeting the Bidens with a cold shoulder as they arrived at the somber occasion. While we may have only started noticing the signs of a feud as Joe's presidency ended, The Wall Street Journal reported that Jill had no love for Harris ever since she called Joe out for his busing policy views during the 2020 Democratic debate. Their rumored feud reportedly caused Emhoff to be a bit unfriendly behind the scenes.

