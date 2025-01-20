The Story Behind One Of Cher's Most Controversial Oscars Outfits Of All Time

Perennial pop icon Cher is no stranger to causing controversy with her daring wardrobe. The outfit she wore while performing on the USS Missouri for her "If I Could Turn Back Time" music video in 1989 was so revealing that the U.S. Navy caught flak for allowing her on board, and MTV temporarily banned the video from the airwaves. But while Cher's mesh catsuit hit all the wrong notes for some, it doesn't seem like she really intended to offend anyone with it. In contrast, the "I Got You Babe" singer was very deliberately trying to ruffle some feathers with the getup she wore to the 58th Academy Awards just three years prior.

At the 1986 Oscars, Cher wore a black, midriff-baring gown and matching feathered headdress while presenting the award for Best Supporting Actor to Don Ameche. In the 2024 documentary "Bob Mackie: Naked Illusion," the Goddess of Pop explained that the outfit was her way of saying "f*** you" to the Academy for not giving her a Best Actress nomination for her 1985 film "Mask." "They thought I wasn't serious," Cher said (via People). "I didn't dress like a serious actress, and I had ... my boyfriends were strange." But this gave Cher an idea. According to fashion designer Bob Mackie, "[Cher] said, 'I'm giving out this award, and they haven't seen me look like I used to look.' ... She was playing kind of down and dirty characters. ... They hadn't seen her get all dressed up."

