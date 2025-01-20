Inside Meagan Good's Relationship History Before Her Engagement To Jonathan Majors
"Divorce in the Black" star Meagan Good, who has an extensive dating history, has been in a relationship with actor Jonathan Majors since 2023, and the couple seems to be happily in love. Good and Majors disclosed that they had become engaged to the public in November 2024 during the EBONY Power 100 Gala. However, not everything in their relationship has been all roses, especially when it comes to Majors' personal life.
Majors was essentially fired from Marvel after playing Kang the Conqueror in "Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania" due to multiple accusations of domestic violence against him from former partners. In March 2023, Majors was put under arrest after physically assaulting his then-girlfriend, Grace Jabbari. In December 2023, Majors was found guilty of two counts of domestic violence and sentenced to probation. Majors maintained his relationship with Good throughout his trial, even though he initially urged her not to get romantically involved with him. Good disclosed this fact while speaking exclusively with People about her partnership with Majors. "He actually tried to encourage me not to be with him. He wanted to protect me." Good also explained to the outlet that she loves hard, and she had instantly felt a spark with Majors, so she wasn't afraid of her burgeoning relationship with the "Lovecraft County" star. Good's committed nature is evident, and some of her past relationships also showcase this.
Good dated Joseph Gordon-Levitt in her 20s
In 2005, Good starred in director Rian Johnson's neo-noir flick "Brick," where she played a character named Kara. The film stars Joseph Gordon-Levitt as a teenager desperately searching for answers after his girlfriend goes missing. While discussing her filmography exclusively with AV Club in 2022, Good explained that she fell in love with her character in Brick, but she almost didn't make the final cut of the film. "Kara didn't have a ton of scenes, but she really stuck out and she was kind of the oracle of the film in a way, who had the information—if you went to her, she would point you in the right direction," Good told the outlet. For Good, one of the most exciting things that may have come out of acting in "Brick" was her romantic relationship with Gordon-Levitt.
Photos of Good and Gordon-Levitt cozying up next to each other were uploaded to Lipstick Alley, indicating that they were in a relationship. The photos appear to be from a party of some kind, since Good is dressed up in fishnets, a top hat, and excessive eye shadow. In another photo that was posted to Instagram, Good sits on Gordon-Levitt's lap, depicting the actors' closeness at the time. Some people online were shocked that Good dated Gordon-Levitt, with one fan writing on X, "I lose it everytime i hear meagan good dated joseph gordon levitt."
Good was rumored to have dated Jamie Foxx, Lil Wayne, and Nick Cannon
In the early 2000s, rumors began circulating that Meagan Good was dating iconic actor and singer Jamie Foxx. Around the same time, Good was also romantically linked to rapper Lil Wayne, as well as Nick Cannon. While a guest on "Breakfast Club" (via The Grio), Good declared that she had no romantic relations with any of those three men. "I haven't been with Lil Wayne, I haven't been with Jamie Foxx, I haven't been with Nick Cannon. It's really disappointing!" Good said at the time. "Why would someone print something in a story that I never said and are not true and state it like it's a fact?"
While Good claimed she hadn't dated Foxx, the "Think Like a Man" star does appear to have a friendship with the acclaimed actor. Both actors starred together in the Netflix horror comedy film "Day Shift," and they were also photographed sitting next to one another at the Black Legends Dinner in Los Angeles, California, in a photo that was posted to Instagram. Good also appears to be on good terms with Cannon, appearing on his talk show in 2021. It is not clear if Good has any sort of friendship with Lil Wayne.
Good became celibate after dating Thomas Quinn Jones
In 2007, Meagan Good, who has a friendship with many of her co-stars from the Amazon series "Harlem," started dating famed NFL running back Thomas Quinn Jones. Jones is also an actor, seen in the Netflix series "Luke Cage" and briefly appearing in the film "Straight Outta Compton." Sadly, Good and Jones' relationship came to a close when Jones was unfaithful to the "Shazam! Fury of the Gods" star.
One interesting tidbit of information that came from Good's relationship with Jones was that it realigned her with her own spirituality and religion. While speaking with Sister 2 Sister magazine (via The Christian Post), Good explained that she felt closer to God after letting go of someone who wasn't right for her, and she knew she needed to dedicate herself to religion at the time, instead of a relationship. "I met someone special, but you know what? I'm so in love with God right now," Good said while speaking with the outlet. "I'm focused on being married to God. I'm celibate."
Good had choice words for Soulja Boy on social media
As with many of her relationships prior to being engaged to Jonathan Majors, Meagan Good was rather silent about her short-lived romantic fling with Soulja Boy. Soulja Boy also kept tight-lipped about the pair's relationship, with neither ever denying or confirming. However, it seems evident that Good and Soulja Boy dated from 2008 to 2009. One interesting fact about Good's relationship with Soulja Boy is that Good was still linked to Thomas Quinn Jones at the time that she reportedly was connected to the rapper.
In March 2009, a social media user wrote on X (formerly Twitter) about whether or not Good and Soulja Boy were dating. Good actually decided to respond to the fan, but with an unexpected, off-color remark. In Good's response online, she insisted she was not dating Soulja Boy, and then made an accusatory statement that some may find offensive. "No, me and Soulja Boy aren't together... That ship has sailed. Apparently, he doesn't like chicks." It is not clear if Good and Soulja are on good terms following the actor's statements.
Good married DeVon Franklin
Meagan Good's longest relationship before Jonathan Majors was with movie producer and author DeVon Franklin. Good and Franklin worked together during the film "Jumping the Broom" in 2011, and that's when their long-term relationship began. After just about a year of dating, Good and Franklin got married.
After approximately ten years of marriage, Good and Franklin got divorced, and Whoopi Goldberg helped the model get through the pain. In a statement on Instagram, Franklin explained that the parties in the relationship mutually decided they should grow separately. "After much prayer and consideration we have decided to go into our futures separately but forever connected. We celebrate almost a decade of marriage together and a love that is eternal," the post's caption read, which was accompanied by a photo of Franklin and Good sitting at a golf course, with the former's arm around the latter. "There's no one at fault, we believe this is the next best chapter in the evolution of our love." As the statement continued, Franklin expressed gratitude for his marriage to Good. We are incredibly grateful for the life-changing years we've spent together as husband and wife," the caption continued. "We are also extremely thankful to God for the testimony being created inside us both and for blessing our lives with each other."
While Good may have had several relationships in the past, she seems as happy as ever with her fiance, Majors, as of 2025.