Inside Meagan Good's Relationship History Before Her Engagement To Jonathan Majors

"Divorce in the Black" star Meagan Good, who has an extensive dating history, has been in a relationship with actor Jonathan Majors since 2023, and the couple seems to be happily in love. Good and Majors disclosed that they had become engaged to the public in November 2024 during the EBONY Power 100 Gala. However, not everything in their relationship has been all roses, especially when it comes to Majors' personal life.

Majors was essentially fired from Marvel after playing Kang the Conqueror in "Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania" due to multiple accusations of domestic violence against him from former partners. In March 2023, Majors was put under arrest after physically assaulting his then-girlfriend, Grace Jabbari. In December 2023, Majors was found guilty of two counts of domestic violence and sentenced to probation. Majors maintained his relationship with Good throughout his trial, even though he initially urged her not to get romantically involved with him. Good disclosed this fact while speaking exclusively with People about her partnership with Majors. "He actually tried to encourage me not to be with him. He wanted to protect me." Good also explained to the outlet that she loves hard, and she had instantly felt a spark with Majors, so she wasn't afraid of her burgeoning relationship with the "Lovecraft County" star. Good's committed nature is evident, and some of her past relationships also showcase this.

