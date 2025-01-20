Why Prince William Was Banned From A Video Store In College

Add a new entry to the list of scandalous Prince William moments. This one involves the cheeky royal and his habit of renting movies and returning them late, to the point that he was banned from renting anymore. The incident took place back in his university days, when he and now-wife Kate Middleton were students at St. Andrews. Per The Sun, the prince enjoyed renting DVDs from a now-defunct shop in the village — a pretty common experience in the early 2000s, royal or otherwise. However, the future king certainly wasn't on his best behavior when brushing up on his cinematic knowledge.

According to the video-store employee, identified as Zoe, Prince William was in the shop regularly. Unfortunately, as many a college-aged young adult can be, he wasn't so responsible with meeting the due dates for when the DVDs were meant to be returned, which resulted in overdue fines. "His bodyguards would never want to pay the fines," she revealed to the outlet. "We had to ban Prince William until he paid up, which he always did in the end."