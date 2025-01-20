5 Times Lauren Boebert's Fake Tan Was More Obvious Than Trump's

When asked, "Who's the politician with the worst fake tan?", most people will likely give the same answer: President-elect Donald Trump. His infamously unnatural-looking sun-kissed hue is one of his signatures, and somehow, his fake tan fails only seems to be getting worse over time. Still, while Trump's fake tan is the worst of the worst, he's not entirely alone. Colorado Congressman Lauren Boebert is also a fan of a truly tragic-looking fake tan. Who knows — hers might be as famous as Trump's one day.

Over the years, Boebert has sported plenty of makeup fails we can't ignore, and they almost always incorporate a shade of tan that appears to be inspired by Trump himself. Like Trump, it seems that Boebert's makeup shade gives her the majority of her orange hue. In case you somehow think this might in fact be Boebert's actual skin tone, just take one look at her makeup-free mugshot to clear up any confusion. We may never know the psychology behind the impenetrable bond between Republican politicians and the egregious fake tan. What we do know, however, is that it doesn't seem to be going anywhere. We've got Boebert's fake tan moments that rival that of Trump, and let's just say — somebody needs to get her the right foundation shade STAT.

