5 Times Lauren Boebert's Fake Tan Was More Obvious Than Trump's
When asked, "Who's the politician with the worst fake tan?", most people will likely give the same answer: President-elect Donald Trump. His infamously unnatural-looking sun-kissed hue is one of his signatures, and somehow, his fake tan fails only seems to be getting worse over time. Still, while Trump's fake tan is the worst of the worst, he's not entirely alone. Colorado Congressman Lauren Boebert is also a fan of a truly tragic-looking fake tan. Who knows — hers might be as famous as Trump's one day.
Over the years, Boebert has sported plenty of makeup fails we can't ignore, and they almost always incorporate a shade of tan that appears to be inspired by Trump himself. Like Trump, it seems that Boebert's makeup shade gives her the majority of her orange hue. In case you somehow think this might in fact be Boebert's actual skin tone, just take one look at her makeup-free mugshot to clear up any confusion. We may never know the psychology behind the impenetrable bond between Republican politicians and the egregious fake tan. What we do know, however, is that it doesn't seem to be going anywhere. We've got Boebert's fake tan moments that rival that of Trump, and let's just say — somebody needs to get her the right foundation shade STAT.
When her face didn't match her neck in an Instagram video
In May 2024, Lauren Boebert posted a video of herself to Instagram. In the video, Boebert is wearing very heavy makeup, which is anything but atypical for her, yet in this particular case, it was obvious just how wrong Boebert's shade of foundation was for her skin. There is a drastic difference between the color of her face and her neck. Boebert's face isn't just tanner than her neck; it also has a more orangey hue.
Clearly, this is simply the wrong shade of foundation for her, and it's made worse by the fact that her makeup is so heavy. The orange-ness of Boebert's face is very Donald Trump-like in that it's not just too dark; it actually doesn't quite look like anybody's natural skin tone. Sometimes Boebert applies a heavy contour that acts to make her tan look even darker. In this case, though, she doesn't seem to have much contour at all, and it leaves her face looking flat and gives a bit of an uncanny valley feeling.
When her caked-on foundation looked way too obvious in the sunlight
Back in 2021, Lauren Boebert shared a selfie on social media. In it, Boebert was smiling in direct sunlight. In her defense, most people's makeup doesn't look its best in direct sunlight — especially when it's very heavy makeup. Knowing Boebert and the usual heavy hand she has in her beauty routine, it really doesn't come as a surprise that she didn't go a bit lighter and more natural with her makeup for an outdoor event. Still, this photo shows that lighter makeup in both application and tone would have made a world of difference in how she looked in the sun.
Her foundation and blush or contour all look way too dark and unnatural on her. Pairing this with harsh eye makeup, a bold lip, and clearly painted-on brows left her face totally overwhelmed by the makeup. For an event out in the fresh air, it would have been great to see Boebert looking a bit more natural, rather than rocking what looks like full-stage makeup.
When her hand totally blew her cover
When it comes to pulling off a fake tan, there's one particularly important thing to keep in mind: Make sure the tan is even and consistent. This means not forgetting about any exposed body part that may show off just how different your tan is from your normal, untanned skin tone. While this may seem simple to a lot of us, it's clearly a memo Lauren Boebert missed.
In 2021, she shared a photo on Instagram and X, formerly known as Twitter, that happened to show off her hand, and it was distinctly lighter than her face and neck. The color difference was so obvious that it earned her some surely unwanted attention on social media. One X-user called out the faux pas, writing, "Apparently Lauren tans with her hand outside the tanning booth." Boebert's tan wouldn't have looked too glaringly excessive if her untanned skin tone wasn't right there for comparison. Since it was, though, it was difficult to look at anything else.
When her arms and legs looked like they belonged to an entirely different person
In the spring of 2021, Lauren Boebert was clearly very focused on having a tan face and didn't care too much about how tan the rest of her looked. Just a month after her pale hand totally gave away the fakeness of her face tan, she posed for a pic with her family and former President Donald Trump. This time, she wore a short-sleeved dress that exposed her arms and legs.
Once again, the tan on her face and neck was very different than the skin tone on her arms and calves. Her face was a much darker shade and a bit more on the orangey side. And, yes — to see her right next to Trump, proved that these two are definitely cut from the same cloth when it comes to how they like to have a particularly overly tanned face.
When her makeup was way too piled on for a day at the office
For a lot of people, the style of makeup they might apply for a day at work is likely pretty different than the makeup they might opt for on a night out. At a May 2024 press conference, Lauren Boebert wore some makeup that definitely felt like too much for a day at work. To be fair, this really wouldn't have worked for a night out, either.
As is often the case for Boebert, her tan was totally over-the-top, but the shade of tan can't take full responsibility here. Boebert's full face of clown makeup makes the tan way worse since her heavy contour makes the look even darker. Truthfully, every detail of this makeup look is just way too dark for Boebert — the blocky black brows, the orangey red lipstick, the heavy contour. All these dark elements overwhelm her features, and she looks anything but natural.