VP Fashion Flops: JD Vance's Worst Dressed Moments
United States Vice President J.D. Vance is not one to be recognized for his good fashion sense, but some of his choices are shockingly bad. From wearing clothing that looks almost identical to Donald Trump's to donning a T-shirt promoting Soviet communism, Vance has showcased a lot of fashion mishaps over the years. The most ironic part of his repeated missteps is the fact that he has the audacity to criticize others regarding dress code. In a post to X (formerly Twitter) in 2023, Vance attacked Volodymyr Zelensky, the president of Ukraine, for how he was dressed. "Look I know [Chuck] Schumer changed the dress code, but letting someone in the senate chamber dressed like this really crosses the line," he wrote alongside a picture of Zelensky.
This kind of behavior from a politician of any kind is reprehensible, and even more shocking when it's hypocritical. It's unfortunately not surprising considering Vance's track record of flip-flopping on key political issues. One upcoming vice president's worst looks was also when he was in drag, and he has voiced support for legislation that could ban drag performances.
His drag look
J.D. Vance, whose wife Usha has also worn some outfits that missed the mark, has been a threat to LGBTQ+ rights since day one. He's legislation to stop trans youth from getting transition-related medical care and was also against the 2022 Respect for Marriage Act, which codified all same-sex marriages (as well as interracial unions). Vance openly attacked the LGBTQ+ community online several times, including once in 2022 when he wrote on X, "I'll stop calling people 'groomers' when they stop freaking out about bills that prevent the sexualization of my children."
All of Vance's anti-LGBTQ+ rhetoric was thrown back in his face when a podcaster named Matt Bernstein leaked a photo of the incoming vice president in full drag. The photo in question, which is one of two acquired by Bernstein, featured Vance donning an unkempt blonde wig, a skirt, a black top, and a necklace. The look is very pedestrian, and if he was going for a drag queen aesthetic, it was not effective. "I have obtained a photo of JD Vance in drag while at Yale Law School," Bernstein captioned the photo, which was posted on X and Instagram. The timeline indicates that the picture was from years before Vance fully leaned into his current conservative ideals. The real irony lies in the fact that while he criticizes queer people, he didn't even shine when he attempted drag.
His Soviet communist T-shirt
During the Republican National Convention (RNC), J.D. Vance discussed the dangers of communism and how he planned to stop its influence on the United States. "Together we will protect the wages of American workers and stop the Chinese Communist Party from building their middle class on the backs of American citizens," he stated at the time, according to CNBC. However, an old photo depicting yet another bad fashion choice from Vance showed his apparent hypocrisy yet again.
A series of photos from Vance's past were shared on X in July 2024. One of the images in question features a beardless Vance wearing a red T-shirt with the hammer and sickle symbol, which represents Soviet communism. Social media users were quick to comment on the picture, which was fact-checked by Snopes and proven to be real. "Meanwhile two wrestlers and an Irish man with suspenders stand next to him," one X user commented. "Maybe it's Halloween?" Outside of his questionable decision to wear the shirt in the first place, it seems to have another underneath it, and it's also not a flattering look for Vance.
He dressed like a tech bro before imitating Trump's fashion sense
J.D. Vance's style has changed drastically since becoming Donald Trump's pick for vice president. In the 2010s, his appearance was that of a businessman who works in tech (tech bro, if you will). While speaking with Charlie Rose to promote his book "Hillbilly Elegy" in 2016, Vance wore a gray blazer over an open-collared button-down shirt. The look was plain and uninteresting, but it seemed authentic to Vance. Since becoming a major part of Trump's cabinet, many have noted that Vance now resembles a regular visitor of Mar-a-Lago. He usually wears a dark suit and a tie, and his facial hair even looks similar to those close to the president. The fact that Vance previously equated Trump to Hitler but now appears to want an appearance that he approves of is baffling.
Before Vance was eventually picked by Trump to be his vice president, the president praised him in West Palm Beach. "You are one handsome son of a b***h," he said, per Politico. This statement may have gotten to Vance's head — does he think of Trump when he gets dressed in the morning?
Does he Vance wear eyeliner?
During the 2024 vice presidential debate, there was online discourse surrounding J.D. Vance's appearance. Many social media users were quick to accuse him of wearing eyeliner in his clash against Minnesota Governor Tim Walz. During the debate, Vance wore a dark blue suit and red tie (some argued it was pink), and the rather basic look ended up standing out for the wrong reasons. "J.D. Vance has the eyeliner of an eighth grader in the chorus of 'Seussical,'" one social media user wrote on X. One person who believed Vance was not sporting eyeliner during the debates was none other than former U.S. Representative George Santos. "Vance does NOT use eyeliner," he declared on X. "I've met him in person before he was a senator and I can confirm he has long eyelashes and they cast a shadow on his waterline when [in] studios full of lights ... Grow up people!"
Vance appears to wear eyeliner so much that it's rare to see what he looks like without it. Speaking to Elle, celebrity makeup artist Joseph Carrillo exclusively gave his professional opinion on the matter: "Okay, I'm not saying he's wearing eyeliner, but there might have been a lash tint involved." Whether Vance was wearing eyeliner or not, the outfit he wore to the 2024 vice presidential debates was most definitely still a bust.
J.D. Vance's casual outfit and shameless self-promotion during a serious time
J.D. Vance wore another truly awful look during Hurricane Helene, which devastated the southeast in September 2024. When he met with the Fairview Volunteer Fire Department located in North Carolina, he wore a zip-up sweater featuring a high-collar and blue jeans. Vance tried to look serious, but he appeared way too casual for such a somber time. His sweater also featured a "Trump/Vance 2024" logo, which felt like shameless self-promotion.
The look is notable as it showed Vance taking an approach to fashion that is reminiscent of his choices from his pre-Trump era. Another interesting aspect of this outfit is the fact that it's fairly reminiscent of the style Donald Trump chose while visiting Guaynabo, Puerto Rico after the city was devastated by Hurricane Maria. One could assume that Vance is intentionally trying to look like Trump at any chance he gets. Vance has had many fashion fails over the years, and it doesn't seem like his sense of style is improving any time soon.