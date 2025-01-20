VP Fashion Flops: JD Vance's Worst Dressed Moments

United States Vice President J.D. Vance is not one to be recognized for his good fashion sense, but some of his choices are shockingly bad. From wearing clothing that looks almost identical to Donald Trump's to donning a T-shirt promoting Soviet communism, Vance has showcased a lot of fashion mishaps over the years. The most ironic part of his repeated missteps is the fact that he has the audacity to criticize others regarding dress code. In a post to X (formerly Twitter) in 2023, Vance attacked Volodymyr Zelensky, the president of Ukraine, for how he was dressed. "Look I know [Chuck] Schumer changed the dress code, but letting someone in the senate chamber dressed like this really crosses the line," he wrote alongside a picture of Zelensky.

This kind of behavior from a politician of any kind is reprehensible, and even more shocking when it's hypocritical. It's unfortunately not surprising considering Vance's track record of flip-flopping on key political issues. One upcoming vice president's worst looks was also when he was in drag, and he has voiced support for legislation that could ban drag performances.