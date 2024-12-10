The Wild Rumor That Took JD Vance Eyeliner Theories To The Next Level

Using a male GOP politician as makeup inspo wasn't exactly on anyone's bingo card this year, but thanks to JD Vance's striking eyes, we're having this discussion. The Ohio politician is turning heads — not for his policies, but for his luscious lashes and darkened eyelids. It's the kind of look people fawn over and try to replicate with makeup every day, and it's a big deal because of JD's conservative and patriarchal stances on various issues. The internet can't help but wonder if the man going after "childless cat ladies" uses makeup, or if his eyes are all natural.

The debate has even drawn in beauty experts. Dana Omari-Harrell, a popular online beauty consultant, fueled the fire with an Instagram slideshow claiming to prove JD wears eyeliner. Her argument? Close-up photos showing him with varying degrees of darkness around his lids in different photos. And when The List consulted a professional makeup artist to weigh in on JD Vance's eyes, her response didn't exactly put the rumors to rest. "Many celebrities are known for using concealer to bright[en] the undereye and dark brown eye pencil liner on the lower eyelid to make their eye color pop," she explained. We also reached out to Static Media's photo editors, who whipped up pictures of JD Vance without eyeliner — or darkened eyes, at least — and the difference was clear.

But according to Usha Vance, JD's wife of 10 years, there's no makeup involved. "I've always been jealous of those lashes," she confessed to Puck News through her representative (via X). Still, the internet isn't backing down. In its quest for the truth about the MAGA politician's mesmerizing eyes, online sleuths have turned our speculation into a full-blown investigation, leading to some pretty wild rumors.