Donald Trump's Official Inauguration Portrait Has Everyone Saying The Same Thing

Many may recall President-elect Donald Trump's infamous mug shot, which was taken in August 2023 after he surrendered himself in an Atlanta jail in light of his 2020 election-meddling scandal. In the photo, his reddened eyes stared angrily at the camera in a calculated fashion, while he spitefully scowled and hunched his head downward. Soon after its release, the mugshot became the source of countless memes and internet humor.

Trump seemingly had the last laugh, however, as people on both ends of the political spectrum profited off the mug shot by using it on merchandise, including the Trump campaign. As unflattering as it might have been for Trump, it was undeniable the photo would go down in history as perhaps one of the most infamous images of its time, given Trump was the first U.S. president to be indicted on criminal charges. "It will be forever part of the iconography of being alive in this time," University of Southern California Annenberg School of Communications professor Marty Kaplan told AP News in August 2023.

Trump's inauguration photos seemingly have a comparable appearance and tone, and some X users have taken notice of their similarities. "The man knows no joy," one X user wrote. "It's the same pic as his mug shot." Even if they didn't have his mugshot to refer to, some people think the portrait depicts him in a menacing, criminal-like manner. "Here's Donald Trump's official inaugural portrait," another X user said. "That's the face of a convicted felon, a proven sexual abuser, a proven fraudster, and someone who doesn't care about you at all."

