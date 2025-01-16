Michelle & Barack Obama's Strange Behavior Sends Divorce Rumors Into Overdrive

Through the many ebbs and flows of the political world, one union seems constant. Former President Barack Obama and former First Lady Michelle Obama have long seemed like a couple with a bond that's built to last. While their marriage certainly changed since they left the White House in 2017, to the outside world, they have appeared to adapt and grow with each other. These days, though, there are increasing signs that Barack and Michelle's marriage isn't what it seems. And their recent behavior has some folks wondering if they're headed for divorce.

Former President Jimmy Carter's funeral on January 9 was packed to the brim with political power players, with President-elect Donald Trump and Barack even seeming to get along. Yet, Michelle was absent, reportedly because of a "scheduling conflict," per the Daily Mail. Barack attending one high-profile event on his own doesn't mean a divorce is coming. Yet, it will apparently be followed up with another. On January 14, just days ahead of Trump's inauguration, the Office of Barack and Michelle shared a statement with The Associated Press, saying, "Former President Barack Obama is confirmed to attend the 60th Inaugural Ceremonies. Former first lady Michelle Obama will not attend the upcoming inauguration." This move may simply prove that Michelle isn't changing her mind about Trump and doesn't want to support his new presidency. Yet, the Obamas know better than most people just how important it is to appear as a united front and what this choice may say.

