Michelle & Barack Obama's Strange Behavior Sends Divorce Rumors Into Overdrive
Through the many ebbs and flows of the political world, one union seems constant. Former President Barack Obama and former First Lady Michelle Obama have long seemed like a couple with a bond that's built to last. While their marriage certainly changed since they left the White House in 2017, to the outside world, they have appeared to adapt and grow with each other. These days, though, there are increasing signs that Barack and Michelle's marriage isn't what it seems. And their recent behavior has some folks wondering if they're headed for divorce.
Former President Jimmy Carter's funeral on January 9 was packed to the brim with political power players, with President-elect Donald Trump and Barack even seeming to get along. Yet, Michelle was absent, reportedly because of a "scheduling conflict," per the Daily Mail. Barack attending one high-profile event on his own doesn't mean a divorce is coming. Yet, it will apparently be followed up with another. On January 14, just days ahead of Trump's inauguration, the Office of Barack and Michelle shared a statement with The Associated Press, saying, "Former President Barack Obama is confirmed to attend the 60th Inaugural Ceremonies. Former first lady Michelle Obama will not attend the upcoming inauguration." This move may simply prove that Michelle isn't changing her mind about Trump and doesn't want to support his new presidency. Yet, the Obamas know better than most people just how important it is to appear as a united front and what this choice may say.
Michelle Obama's absences are making divorce rumors run wild
Since the announcement that Michelle Obama will be skipping yet another important event, the internet rumor mill has been hypothesizing about what's really behind her absences. "Bruh they saying Obama and Michelle getting a divorce..." one user wrote on X, formerly Twitter. While many folks online seemed shocked, other assertions about what may be going on behind the scenes, unsurprisingly, seemed to be separated along party lines.
One X user presented a different explanation about what may be behind Michelle's surprising choices, writing, "I don't know anything about their marriage, but it's very clear to me that Michelle Obama is making a very specific *political* statement with these absences. She would never choose Jimmy Carter's funeral to announce her divorce. Let's be sensible here." Another user blamed Michelle for her absences, saying, "Makes their marriage look bad. What's her problem?" What's really prompting Michelle's absence from the public eye remains to be seen. It is worth noting, however, that former Presidents Bill Clinton and George W. Bush are set to attend the inauguration on January 20 alongside former First Ladies Hillary Clinton and Laura Bush.