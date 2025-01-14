Michelle Obama's Latest Move Proves She Isn't Changing Her Mind About Trump Anytime Soon

Michelle Obama isn't making any time in her busy schedule to fly out to Washington D.C. for Donald Trump's inauguration. The former first lady's office confirmed to CBS News that she will not be accompanying her husband, former President Barack Obama, to the ceremony on Monday, January 20. While no official explanation was provided by her office, many are seeing it as a clear message from Michelle regarding the president-elect and his divisive policies.

Advertisement

Michelle — who has repeatedly shot down speculation regarding her own desire to run for president in the future — previously lived in the White House for eight years as her husband served as commander-in-chief, and attended Trump's first inaugural event in 2017, when he became president for the first of his non-consecutive terms. However, Michelle has not been shy about expressing her disappointment and disdain for that experience.

The former first lady addressed Trump's first inauguration during an episode of her series, "The Light Podcast," in 2023, when she admitted that she wept for a half-hour after sitting through the bleak ceremony. "To sit on that stage and watch the opposite of what we represented on display, there was no diversity, there was no color on that stage. There was no reflection of the broader sense of America," she shared at the time. "Many people took pictures of me and they're like, 'You weren't in a good mood.' No, I was not."

Advertisement