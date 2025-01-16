Joe Biden's Shady Take On 2024 Election Amps Up Rumors Of Kamala Harris Feud

Fallout from the November 2024 presidential election continues as President Joe Biden prepares to leave the Oval Office ahead of President-elect Donald Trump's second term. Biden has remained steadfast that he would have beaten Trump if he stayed in the race, telling USA Today in January 2025, "It's presumptuous to say that, but I think yes, based on the polling." He reiterated this to reporters at the White House, saying, "I think I would have beaten Trump, could have beaten Trump" (via Reuters). He added, "I think that Kamala [Harris] could have beaten Trump," though those words ring hollow as Vice President Harris lost to Trump in November.

Biden's comments do nothing to quell rumors that he and Harris are at odds. The Wall Street Journal reported that their relationship is strained as their administration comes to an end, with a source calling out the "one-sided loyalty" Harris has displayed to Biden amidst his remarks. Harris was steadfastly loyal to Biden on the campaign trail, perhaps even to her detriment. When speaking on "The View" in October 2024, Harris said, "There is not a thing that comes to mind" regarding if she would have done something different or made different decisions than Biden during his presidency (via AP News). That interview became something of a turning point for Harris's campaign, and her inability to separate herself from Biden is often seen as a determining factor in her loss.

