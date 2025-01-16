Madonna's Sizzling New Shots Have Everyone Saying The Same Thing
It feels like an understatement to say Madonna is an iconic figure. Since she burst onto the scene in the early 1980s, Madonna has undergone one stunning transformation after another when it comes to music, fashion, and pop culture. As she keeps reinventing herself, Madonna pushes the boundaries of public perception around older women, sometimes with racy photos that raise eyebrows. On January 15, Madonna turned up the heat again with a slideshow of provocative pics on Instagram. The Queen of Pop had just taken a trip to Japan. "So Good to be Home again," Madonna captioned the photos, adding emojis of a bed, book, and teddy bear. Wearing dramatic winged eyeliner, she posed on her bed in a lacey black outfit and shiny black boots that reached to just below her knee.
Madonna experimented with black and white as well as color shots and a variety of camera angles. In multiple shots she seductively stared into the camera, engaging the viewer. Her fans enthusiastically complimented Madonna's youthful appearance, with some feeling like the singer had actually turned back the clock on aging. "And suddenly we were back in 2006," noted one. "Queen Madonna is back in her prime," observed another.
Writing in Spanish, one fan saw Madonna's glamorous appearance as simply setting a new standard for people's assumptions of what a particular age might look like. It makes sense, as for at least a decade, Madonna has denounced ageism. "I have no age. I'm all ages," Madonna succinctly claimed in a February 2024 video posted on X (formerly Twitter).
Madonna's sending a message with her reading material
While Madonna definitely took center stage in her Instagram photos, fans also zeroed in on the details of her bedroom. Two books were prominently featured: "Bone" by Yrsa Daley-Ward and Pamela Anderson's "I Love You." Published in 2017, the poems in "Bone" are described by Penguin Random House as "balancing society's expectations with the raw experience of being a woman in the world." This sounds like a read that' fits Madonna's own sensibilities. In addition, by subtly recommending it, one fan predicted on Instagram, "Bone is [about] to see a dramatic increase in sales, no doubt."
As for Anderson's book, it's possible that Madonna was giving a shout-out to her friend. Back in February 2024, Anderson participated in Madonna's Vancouver concert. Speaking about their connection, Anderson explained to E! News, "She's a strong woman. I've always admired her."
One likely source of common ground is their outspokenness about ageism. Lately, Anderson's been showcasing her makeup-free beauty, demonstrating her acting talents, and breaking the barriers of how she was viewed superficially earlier in her career. "I don't want to fit into any formula," Anderson informed Women's Wear Daily in January 2024. Her comments seem to complement some of Madonna's past statements on the topic, like the singer's February 2023 Instagram post where she proclaimed, "I have never apologized for any of the creative choices I have made nor the way that I look or dress and I'm not going to start."
Madonna's photos included some down-to-earth details
For fans who grew up being awed and inspired by Madonna, it might feel like she lives in a whole other world that mere mortals can't even fathom. However, her recent Instagram pics also include some of the trappings of normal life. For instance, in the back corner of one of the photos, there's a vintage-looking nightstand. The top of the somewhat-worn piece is covered with items, including a teacup, a partially used candle, and a stack of books beyond the two titles on her bed. The vibe resonated with her audience. "I like knowing a megastar genuinely reads books," remarked one fan on Instagram.
Another fan was touched by Madonna's collection of plushies on her bed, writing, "The fact that you have stuffed animals, including the octopus that was there with you when you were sick, is the sweetest thing." The singer's stuffies have been spotlighted on her social media before. In 2024 she noted the toys' constant presence in her life in an Instagram story. Before that, the octopus was included in a story posted when the singer was recovering after being in the hospital in the summer of 2023. That ICU stay wasn't Madonna's first serious health scare, unfortunately. Luckily, as with previous difficulties, she was able to heal, go back on tour, and keep challenging people's beliefs about aging and her own public image.