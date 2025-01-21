Anna Kournikova Outfits That Completely Missed The Mark

You wouldn't be alone if you were wondering what happened to Anna Kournikova since she retired from professional tennis in 2003 at the age of 21. Well, the Russian-born tennis star lives a rather lavish life and jet-sets around the world. She also participates in a number of charitable organizations and is mother to her and partner Enrique Iglesias' three children — twins Nicholas and Lucy, born 2017, and Mary, born 2020.

Kournikova actively documents her life on Instagram, sharing details of her workouts, posting pics of her family, and uploading plenty of selfies showing off her fashion prowess, which has definitely evolved over the years. For the most part, she wears a lot of the modern-day mom uniform: athleisure. For her mom-off-duty looks, she frequently opts for form-fitting leggings or jeans paired with chic tops. She loves to rock a heeled bootie, and her handbag game is strong, with Balenciaga and Hermes purses making it into her rotation. Like all of us, though, she's had some off days and worn a few cringeworthy outfits that completely missed the mark, from back when she was a child tennis prodigy to her appearances on the tennis court — and even the red carpet.

