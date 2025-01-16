Nancy Pelosi Plans To Skip Trump's Inauguration & No One Seems Surprised

In American politics, a symbolic gesture can speak volumes. As former House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's spokesperson confirmed to ABC News, she will not be attending President-elect Donald Trump's inauguration, which is a clear reversal from 2017, when she attended Trump's inauguration in his first term and led the Democrats during that time. While Pelosi's team has not given an official reason for her absence, it is no secret that Pelosi has clashed on more than one occasion with Trump. Trump, for his part, has repeatedly attacked Pelosi in his speeches and used derogatory terms to refer to her during his rallies.

While Pelosi and Trump's relationship has always been tense, and she has frequently been the target of Republican criticism as a result, the situation came to a head when Trump supporters stormed the Capitol on January 6, 2021, with the ultimate goal of trying to delay the counting of electoral votes, as Pelosi was one of the clear targets of some of the rioters during the assault. In an interview on "Face the Nation with Margaret Brennan," Pelosi accused Trump of inciting violence even after the attack on the Capitol. "He called on these people to continue their violence, my husband is a victim of all of that," she said, referring to the fact that Paul Pelosi still suffers from a head injury after a man broke into their San Francisco home and beat him with a hammer in October 2022.

