Ivanka Trump Betrays Her True Feelings About Returning To The White House

Ivanka Trump has made it clear that her exit from the political world is permanent. Formerly a senior White House adviser during her father Donald Trump's first presidential term, Ivanka has publicly denounced politics and has been vocal about her absence from her father's new administration. However, a new Instagram post seems to show that her slander against politics was a front. As she reflected on her time in Washington D.C. during her father's first presidency, one could presume that a part of her reveled in her high political position.

"As the Inauguration approaches, I find myself filled with gratitude as I reflect on special moments with my father and family from eight years ago, when we first stepped off Air Force One upon arriving in Washington, D.C.," Ivanka wrote in the caption of the January 16, 2025 social media post. She included a few words about the familial memories that she will always remember from the White House — affection that she hasn't shared in her years of rejecting her political involvement.

One part of her caption stood out among the rest. Ivanka wrote, "I am proud of [Donald Trump's] unwavering strength and resilience and am excited to celebrate this historic milestone alongside him once more." Could the "alongside him once more" mean she will be more involved than what she promised?

