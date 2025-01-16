Ivanka Trump Betrays Her True Feelings About Returning To The White House
Ivanka Trump has made it clear that her exit from the political world is permanent. Formerly a senior White House adviser during her father Donald Trump's first presidential term, Ivanka has publicly denounced politics and has been vocal about her absence from her father's new administration. However, a new Instagram post seems to show that her slander against politics was a front. As she reflected on her time in Washington D.C. during her father's first presidency, one could presume that a part of her reveled in her high political position.
"As the Inauguration approaches, I find myself filled with gratitude as I reflect on special moments with my father and family from eight years ago, when we first stepped off Air Force One upon arriving in Washington, D.C.," Ivanka wrote in the caption of the January 16, 2025 social media post. She included a few words about the familial memories that she will always remember from the White House — affection that she hasn't shared in her years of rejecting her political involvement.
One part of her caption stood out among the rest. Ivanka wrote, "I am proud of [Donald Trump's] unwavering strength and resilience and am excited to celebrate this historic milestone alongside him once more." Could the "alongside him once more" mean she will be more involved than what she promised?
Ivanka Trump has also shared negative feelings on politics
While Ivanka Trump may just be lovingly supporting her father, which she vowed she would do from beyond the political arena, her statement on Instagram may also be an admission that she misses being by Donald Trump's side. All this time she could've simply been saving face amid the Trump family's many controversies, but secretly enjoyed her senior position all along. A source told Puck back in May 2024 that Ivanka was considering dipping her toe back into the political pool. "[She's] privately not ruling out having some sort of role," they said.
However, the president-elect's eldest daughter revealed different sentiments on a recent "Him & Her Show" podcast episode from The Skinny Confidential, which aired on January 13, 2025: "I love policy and impact. I hate politics. And unfortunately, the two are not separable," adding, "There is a darkness to that world that I don't really want to welcome into mine."
Following Donald's presidential campaign announcement in 2022, Ivanka issued a statement to CNN, which said, "I love my father very much. This time around I am choosing to prioritize my young children and the private life we are creating as a family," insisting that she would stay clear of the political sphere. Her social media post is cause to question the validity of her statements, leaving the public guessing on her next move.