Inside Hallmark Stars Andrew Walker And Ashley Williams' Real Life Relationship

As fans know, Ashley Williams is married to film producer Neal Dodson. Meanwhile, Andrew Walker shares a Hallmark-like romance with wife Cassandra Troy. Williams and Dodson share two sons, as do Walker and Troy. And while being the young child of an actor and watching your parent kiss someone other than their spouse on screen can almost certainly be a little bit strange, it's probably even stranger when the person they're kissing is your neighbor.

Speaking to People, Walker recalled when his 10-year-old son found out what "Jingle Bell Run" would entail. "West was in the car and said, 'So, Daddy, I was talking to Jonah and Jonah said that you and Gus' mommy are going to be making out in your next movie!'" Walker said. This prompted a laugh from Williams, who added, "The 9-year-old gossip train! ... The fact that they said 'making out' makes me think that they don't understand at all."

That said, while Walker's older son apparently found some humor in the supposed scandal of it all, his younger son wasn't quite so amused. "The minute the kiss happens, they both will look at me," Walked told People, adding, "My 4-year-old will say, 'Daddy, you can't do that!' Or he'll be really quiet and then he'll try to physically hurt me a little bit after." For these Hallmark stars, it sounds like this type of thing is baked into the cake when the family business is show business.

