Meet Alina Habba Two Kids: Chloe And Luke

While Alina Habba has not been shy about sharing photos of her two children, Chloe and Luke, on her Instagram account, she has still kept them away from the public eye. Little is known about their interests and activities, although there have been a few clues thanks to Habba's Instagram profile. For example, it appears that Chloe is into hockey, based on the following post from Habba's account that shows the seven-year-old in full hockey gear. Another post indicated that Chloe had her first communion last year. Meanwhile, it appears son Luke shares his parents' love for golf based on the following post from Habba's account.

Their young ages aside, Habba is probably less inclined to expose her children to the national stage following social media backlash that ensued when, during a speech at one of President Trump's campaign rallies, she recounted a story about her daughter. According to Habba, seven-year-old Chloe suggested a campaign message she should use that essentially told voters why they should vote for the former President. After the rally, Habba shared the clip to her X account and the backlash was swift, with many accusing Habba of making the story up and lying about her daughter. Some even went as far as accusing her of being a bad mother who was indoctrinating her daughter, so keeping her kids a bit more low-key makes sense.

