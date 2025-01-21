Meet Alina Habba Two Kids: Chloe And Luke
Among her many titles — lawyer, legal spokesperson for President Donald Trump, and soon-to-be counselor to the President during President Trump's second term — the one Alina Habba might be proudest of is mom to her three children. Habba, who gained prominence as President Trump's staunch legal defender during his various court battles, is mom to son Luke, aged nine, and Chloe, aged seven. She also has a 15-year-old stepson, Parker, from her husband Gregg Reuben's first marriage.
Habba and Reuben's marriage is the second for them both. She was previously married to tax attorney Matthew Eyet. Eyet, who is the father of Habba's two children, and Habba, were married for eight years, from 2011 to 2019. While it is unclear how they met, the two both attended Widener University School of Law. Following her split from Eyet, Habba met and married entrepreneur and CEO of Centerpark, Gregg Reuben, in 2020.
Habba has mostly kept her children out of the public eye
While Alina Habba has not been shy about sharing photos of her two children, Chloe and Luke, on her Instagram account, she has still kept them away from the public eye. Little is known about their interests and activities, although there have been a few clues thanks to Habba's Instagram profile. For example, it appears that Chloe is into hockey, based on the following post from Habba's account that shows the seven-year-old in full hockey gear. Another post indicated that Chloe had her first communion last year. Meanwhile, it appears son Luke shares his parents' love for golf based on the following post from Habba's account.
Their young ages aside, Habba is probably less inclined to expose her children to the national stage following social media backlash that ensued when, during a speech at one of President Trump's campaign rallies, she recounted a story about her daughter. According to Habba, seven-year-old Chloe suggested a campaign message she should use that essentially told voters why they should vote for the former President. After the rally, Habba shared the clip to her X account and the backlash was swift, with many accusing Habba of making the story up and lying about her daughter. Some even went as far as accusing her of being a bad mother who was indoctrinating her daughter, so keeping her kids a bit more low-key makes sense.