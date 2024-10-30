Alina Habba's Message From Her Daughter Has Everyone Calling Her Out
Donald Trump's senior advisor and attorney, Alina Habba, has hinted she's perhaps the biggest attention seeker in the former president's circle. In that endeavor, she's been known for entering the spotlight and making it clear she's one of Trump's most dedicated supporters had a more emotional reaction to Trump's first assassination attempt than Melania Trump, or the times she's flaunted MAGA accessories with outfits that totally missed the mark.
At a recent Trump rally, Habba took to the podium and delivered a message directed toward undecided voters, using a quote she claims was said by her 9-year-old daughter to encourage them to vote for the Republican candidate. "My daughter said to me: 'Mom, I have a really good campaign message for you," she said in a clip shared on X, formerly known as Twitter, in October 2024. "Just say: 'If you want a leader that loves America, that loves children, and that loves God, vote for President Trump..." As wholesome as the message begins, its continuation dives into more drastic territory, at least, for a nine-year-old. "'And if you want to turn into North Korea, vote for Kamala Harris.'"
Habba, who said she is a mom of three, later shared her daughter's supposed message on X, accompanied by the caption: "Wise words from my incredible daughter." In a similar post on Instagram, the caption alludes to her daughter's message, followed by bullseye and 100 points emojis.
People aren't buying Alina Habba's claims about her daughter
Despite Alina Habba's seemingly wholesome claims about her daughter's beliefs, some observers have been skeptical about whether she actually ever said it. "Alex – I'll take 'things that Alina Hanna's 9-year old daughter never said' for $800 please," user TrumpIsTheWorst said on X. Others resorted to more personal attacks to convey their disbelief. "Your daughter also said you were a terrible lawyer," X user NicholasPlasia commented. Some social media users who've given Habba the benefit of the doubt are still critical of the situation, citing her daughter's potential indoctrination. "So, [you're] already brainwashing your kids," user Turboe4truth said on X.
Habba has been known to spin quite the yarn at her family's expense, including a bizarre childhood anecdote that had everyone calling her bluff about her family surviving off of McDonald's coke and peanuts. Thus, it would not be surprising if she conjured up another fib, no involving her kids, to boost her candidate's image during his campaign.