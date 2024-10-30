Alina Habba's Message From Her Daughter Has Everyone Calling Her Out

Donald Trump's senior advisor and attorney, Alina Habba, has hinted she's perhaps the biggest attention seeker in the former president's circle. In that endeavor, she's been known for entering the spotlight and making it clear she's one of Trump's most dedicated supporters had a more emotional reaction to Trump's first assassination attempt than Melania Trump, or the times she's flaunted MAGA accessories with outfits that totally missed the mark.

At a recent Trump rally, Habba took to the podium and delivered a message directed toward undecided voters, using a quote she claims was said by her 9-year-old daughter to encourage them to vote for the Republican candidate. "My daughter said to me: 'Mom, I have a really good campaign message for you," she said in a clip shared on X, formerly known as Twitter, in October 2024. "Just say: 'If you want a leader that loves America, that loves children, and that loves God, vote for President Trump..." As wholesome as the message begins, its continuation dives into more drastic territory, at least, for a nine-year-old. "'And if you want to turn into North Korea, vote for Kamala Harris.'"

Habba, who said she is a mom of three, later shared her daughter's supposed message on X, accompanied by the caption: "Wise words from my incredible daughter." In a similar post on Instagram, the caption alludes to her daughter's message, followed by bullseye and 100 points emojis.

