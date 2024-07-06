Everything We Know About Alina Habba's Low-Key Ex-Husband, Matthew Eyet

Former President Donald Trump's high-profile attorney Alina Habba has made headlines for any number of reasons, from a controversy over pricey accessories to her major money issues with her husband Gregg Reuben. Even without the wardrobe and financial choices she's made, being a part of Trump's highly publicized legal team is enough to become a household name.

But far less is known about Habba's ex-husband Matthew Eyet, to whom Habba was married from September 2011 to December 2019. Like Habba, Eyet is a practicing attorney who has held several positions in various firms over the years. While little is known about the former couple's relationship, Habba and Eyet most likely met at Widener University School of Law in Pennsylvania, where they were both in the Class of 2010.

Unlike his ex-wife, Eyet has pursued a legal career out of the national spotlight. Clients like Habba's — for example, a former president of the United States — would be far too hefty for Eyet's firm, Eyet Law LLC, which specializes in helping individuals and small businesses.