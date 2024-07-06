Everything We Know About Alina Habba's Low-Key Ex-Husband, Matthew Eyet
Former President Donald Trump's high-profile attorney Alina Habba has made headlines for any number of reasons, from a controversy over pricey accessories to her major money issues with her husband Gregg Reuben. Even without the wardrobe and financial choices she's made, being a part of Trump's highly publicized legal team is enough to become a household name.
But far less is known about Habba's ex-husband Matthew Eyet, to whom Habba was married from September 2011 to December 2019. Like Habba, Eyet is a practicing attorney who has held several positions in various firms over the years. While little is known about the former couple's relationship, Habba and Eyet most likely met at Widener University School of Law in Pennsylvania, where they were both in the Class of 2010.
Unlike his ex-wife, Eyet has pursued a legal career out of the national spotlight. Clients like Habba's — for example, a former president of the United States — would be far too hefty for Eyet's firm, Eyet Law LLC, which specializes in helping individuals and small businesses.
Matthew Eyet turned a stellar college record into his own law firm
Before establishing his own law firm in 2019, Matthew Eyet graduated at the top of his class, summa cum laude, from Widener University School of Law. He served as co-valedictorian and spoke at the Class of 2010's commencement ceremony. In addition to being a top-notch student, the Tunkhannock, Pennsylvania native was also an active member of his campus' legal community, participating in the Moot Court Honor Society and the Law Journal.
Eyet received his Masters of Law degree in taxation from the New York University School of Law, after which he continued to work in the area. He served as a tax associate for New York City firm WeiserMazars LLP in the early aughts before helping establish a boutique law firm based out of Brunswick, New Jersey, in 2013. Eyet served as principal of Sandelands Eyet LLP from 2013 to 2019, where he specialized in civil litigation, tax controversy, and estate planning.
Notably, Eyet's time at Sandelands Eyet LLP marked a period of his life where he worked with his then-wife, Alina Habba. Before she was former President Donald Trump's lawyer, Habba was a managing partner of Eyet's New Jersey firm from 2013 to 2020.
The connections between Habba and her ex-husband
The most notable connection between Alina Habba and her former husband Matthew Eyet is the two children they share, Chloe and Luke. Luke (pictured to the right of Habba) is the spitting image of his father, while Chloe favors her mother. When Habba married her second husband, Gregg Reuben, they became a blended family with the addition of Reuben's teen son. Habba regularly posts about her children on social media, but little is known about her co-parenting relationship with her children's father.
Another connection between Habba and Eyet borders on the ironic. Habba and her second husband Reuben have made headlines due to their major money issues, which include millions of dollars of debt in liens and tax warrants. The ironic part, of course, is that Habba's ex-husband Eyet specializes in tax law. During Eyet's time at WeiserMazars, he defended taxpayers in suits with the International Revenue Service — the same governmental agency that has held Reuben accountable for over $1.5 million in tax warrants.
Eyet seems to keep a fairly low profile, boasting only a sparse Facebook page and no other social media presence that we could find. However, his LinkedIn profile reveals Eyet is no stranger to the golf course, having attended the 76th Annual Bernie Cohn Golf Classic in 2022. Habba, who met her future client Donald Trump at the Trump National Golf Club in Bedminster, New Jersey, is an avid golfer herself.