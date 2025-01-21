Where Does Celine Dion Live Now? Why She Ditched Her $30 Million Vegas Mansion
It's no secret that Celine Dion lives an insanely glamorous life. After all, this is the woman who once owned a private island in Canada and a Florida mansion with its own water park. A longtime Las Vegas resident, Dion was also the owner of a luxurious mansion in The Summit Club community. But in 2024, the iconic singer traded in her sprawling $30 million mansion and currently resides in a cozier yet equally charming home in Henderson, Nevada.
Dion's residence, an 8,100-square-foot property just outside Las Vegas, has been part of her life for years. She first purchased the estate in 2003 at the start of her groundbreaking Las Vegas residency, "A New Day." The house boasts a luxurious guest house, pool, outdoor gym, basketball court, and a game room. Dion currently resides at this estate with her three sons. While her Henderson home may lack the grandeur of her Summit Club mansion, it is a far more practical option for the 5-time Grammy-winning singer. Dion's change in home reflects her focus on health and family as she adjusts to life following the heartbreaking diagnosis of a rare neurological disorder.
Celine Dion's downsized home is more practical for her health condition
Celine Dion's decision to sell her sprawling 31,000-square-foot million mansion at The Summit Club wasn't just about simplifying her lifestyle. As some speculate, it may have been driven by her health (via Heart). In 2022, Dion revealed that she had been diagnosed with Stiff Person Syndrome, a rare and debilitating neurological disorder. It can cause muscle stiffness, spasms, and soreness, making even basic daily activities challenging. Dion revealed that singing with the condition feels "like somebody is strangling you. It's like somebody is pushing your larynx/pharynx" (via People). As a result of this diagnosis, she was forced to cancel the remainder of her tour dates in 2023 and remains uncertain about returning to the stage.
Faced with the realities of managing this unique condition, downsizing to her Henderson property offers Dion both practicality and stability. Her Henderson property is far more manageable than a 31,000-square-foot estate while maintaining the luxury she is accustomed to. Having owned the property for over two decades, it no doubt provides a sense of comfort and familiarity during this difficult time. Ultimately, Dion's move reflects her priorities. Downsizing simplifies her life while allowing her to focus on her health and her three sons. Best of all, her current residence is just a stone's throw away from Las Vegas, leaving the door open for future performances if her health improves.