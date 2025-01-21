Where Does Celine Dion Live Now? Why She Ditched Her $30 Million Vegas Mansion

Celine Dion's decision to sell her sprawling 31,000-square-foot million mansion at The Summit Club wasn't just about simplifying her lifestyle. As some speculate, it may have been driven by her health (via Heart). In 2022, Dion revealed that she had been diagnosed with Stiff Person Syndrome, a rare and debilitating neurological disorder. It can cause muscle stiffness, spasms, and soreness, making even basic daily activities challenging. Dion revealed that singing with the condition feels "like somebody is strangling you. It's like somebody is pushing your larynx/pharynx" (via People). As a result of this diagnosis, she was forced to cancel the remainder of her tour dates in 2023 and remains uncertain about returning to the stage.

Faced with the realities of managing this unique condition, downsizing to her Henderson property offers Dion both practicality and stability. Her Henderson property is far more manageable than a 31,000-square-foot estate while maintaining the luxury she is accustomed to. Having owned the property for over two decades, it no doubt provides a sense of comfort and familiarity during this difficult time. Ultimately, Dion's move reflects her priorities. Downsizing simplifies her life while allowing her to focus on her health and her three sons. Best of all, her current residence is just a stone's throw away from Las Vegas, leaving the door open for future performances if her health improves.