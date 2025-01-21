How Tall Is HGTV's David Bromstad?
David Bromstad has been a staple on HGTV for nearly 20 years. With his artistic sense of design, his eclectic style, and his knowledge of interiors, it is no surprise that viewers find him so captivating. (Although some HGTV fans have a less favorable opinion of him.) Bromstad has many unique features that set him apart from other HGTV personalities, but the most noticeable feature may be his height! Bromstad is often seen hovering over his co-stars and clients, and many viewers have been wondering exactly how tall the "My Lottery Dream Home" host really is.
According to IMDb, Bromstad clocks in at an impressive 6'1". And with his lavish sense of style, it's no surprise that Bromstad is often seen in chic shoes and boots that likely give him even more height. Plus, ever the fashionista, Bromstad has taken to social media many times to show off outfits that elongate his tall stature. He is especially a fan of tracksuits with fun patterns and textures. They're not only snazzy, but they also make the HGTV star appear even taller.
Has David Bromstad's height influenced his interior design preferences?
Measuring in at 6'1", it makes sense that David Bromstad would gravitate towards houses that can accommodate his tall height. This could be why Bromstad is a big fan of tall ceilings and often speaks in their favor when showing properties to his clients on "My Lottery Dream Home." In the season 12 episode of the show, entitled "Million Dollar Mom," Bromstad spoke about his fondness for high ceilings and how they could inspire a bold interior design choice. "You could really do some fun things up here," he encouraged his client (via Realtor). "Add some beams, add some architectural detail."
This wasn't the first time Bromstad has shown his appreciation of high ceilings. While working with other HGTV personalities during the second season of HGTV's "Rock The Block" remodel competition series, Bromstad had real wood beams installed on his project's ceiling to elongate the room and add some rustic textural elements. According to wood supplier Barron Designs, Bromstad said that the higher the ceiling, the more space there is to experiment with wood beams of different sizes and thicknesses in order to add levels of sophistication to the space. "The more detail you have on a ceiling, the more expensive a house looks," Bromstad said.