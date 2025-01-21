How Tall Is HGTV's David Bromstad?

David Bromstad has been a staple on HGTV for nearly 20 years. With his artistic sense of design, his eclectic style, and his knowledge of interiors, it is no surprise that viewers find him so captivating. (Although some HGTV fans have a less favorable opinion of him.) Bromstad has many unique features that set him apart from other HGTV personalities, but the most noticeable feature may be his height! Bromstad is often seen hovering over his co-stars and clients, and many viewers have been wondering exactly how tall the "My Lottery Dream Home" host really is.

According to IMDb, Bromstad clocks in at an impressive 6'1". And with his lavish sense of style, it's no surprise that Bromstad is often seen in chic shoes and boots that likely give him even more height. Plus, ever the fashionista, Bromstad has taken to social media many times to show off outfits that elongate his tall stature. He is especially a fan of tracksuits with fun patterns and textures. They're not only snazzy, but they also make the HGTV star appear even taller.