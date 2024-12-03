What HGTV Stars Have Said About David Bromstad

It is no secret that many HGTV stars are friends off screen, and we are not simply talking about the people who walk onto set as friends (or lovers, siblings, parent and kid, and so forth). No, here we refer to those friendships cultivated amongst HGTV personalities over their years at the network. In a nice change of pace for the entertainment biz, it is far more common to hear about home design and renovation stars supporting one another than feuding, and the ongoing relationships thrill fans to no end. They also help make collaborative competition shows and guest judging stints more fun, since viewers can see the camaraderie that exists between the network's biggest names.

It would be impossible to talk about "biggest names" and not mention David Bromstad, who has been an HGTV staple since winning the inaugural season of "HGTV Design Star" in 2006. In addition to his two long-running programs — his first, "Color Splash," and current, "My Lottery Dream Home" — Bromstad has collaborated with other HGTVers on everything from "Beach Flip" to "Rock the Block" to "Bang for Your Buck." Throw in relationships made through guest appearances on shows like "Brother vs. Brother," where he has been a judge on multiple occasions, and Bromstad just might be one of the most connected celebrities ever to work at HGTV. But how, exactly, do other network stars feel about the larger-than-life designer/host? Here's a look at what other HGTV stars have said about David Bromstad over the years.

