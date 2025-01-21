John Stamos Feels No Remorse For Publicly Putting His Ex On Blast

Tackling the difficulty of going through a traumatic breakup, actor John Stamos has found honesty to be the best medicine. In his memoir, "If You Would Have Told Me," the "General Hospital" and "Full House" star goes all-in on the heartbreak he experienced during his divorce from ex-wife Rebecca Romijn. His career had stalled, he was struggling to find his footing, and he noticed Romijn pulling away from him. Eventually, Stamos accused her of cheating, and the couple filed for divorce in 2005.

Advertisement

Stamos didn't have many kind things to say about his ex in his new book. "Betrayal starts as a sinking feeling in your stomach ... it's uniquely horrible at first but also expected, like you've been waiting for something bad to happen," he wrote (Page Six). After opening up about how difficult that time was for him, many people who read the book felt he was being a bit harsh towards Romijn, including Romijn herself and her husband, Jerry O'Connell.