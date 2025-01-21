John Stamos Feels No Remorse For Publicly Putting His Ex On Blast
Tackling the difficulty of going through a traumatic breakup, actor John Stamos has found honesty to be the best medicine. In his memoir, "If You Would Have Told Me," the "General Hospital" and "Full House" star goes all-in on the heartbreak he experienced during his divorce from ex-wife Rebecca Romijn. His career had stalled, he was struggling to find his footing, and he noticed Romijn pulling away from him. Eventually, Stamos accused her of cheating, and the couple filed for divorce in 2005.
Stamos didn't have many kind things to say about his ex in his new book. "Betrayal starts as a sinking feeling in your stomach ... it's uniquely horrible at first but also expected, like you've been waiting for something bad to happen," he wrote (Page Six). After opening up about how difficult that time was for him, many people who read the book felt he was being a bit harsh towards Romijn, including Romijn herself and her husband, Jerry O'Connell.
Rebecca Romijn was surprised by John Stamos's honesty
Initially not speaking publicly on the matter, Rebecca Romijn finally broke her silence. In an interview with Entertainment Tonight, she admitted to being taken aback by what John Stamos had written. "I was very surprised by all of that, incredibly shocked actually," Romijn said before mentioning that she doesn't "really want to help him sell his books based on those headlines."
Stamos, however, has seemed to come around and has been able to confront his anger toward the "Femme Fatale" and "Scream Queens" actress. Through the help of his AA sponsor, Stamos was able to talk through the parts he played in his own divorce. He's since admitted that Romijn was not the bad guy and that he was struggling to find his own self-esteem. He even acknowledged that Romijn was "trying to make it work because she cared" (People). One thing is certain — Romijn is on a healing journey that involves embracing radical honesty, recently admitting, "Anything less than the truth is paralysis ... I know it sounds corny, but it sets you free" (Page Six).