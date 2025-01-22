Meet HGTV Star Chelsea Houska's Four Children
From 2011 to 2019, the world watched Chelsea Houska star in over 100 episodes of "Teen Mom 2" on MTV. Two years before that, she guest-starred on another baby-themed reality show, "16 and Pregnant." For years, Houska was known for being Aubree's mom, but now she's the mother of four beautiful kids: Aubree, Watson, Layne, and Walker.
Houska married Cole DeBoer in 2016 and the couple eventually added three children to their growing family. (Aubree is from Houska's previous relationship.) But after years of living her life onscreen for audiences to watch, the controversial reality show star left it to explore different opportunities, as well as keep her growing kids' lives as private as possible. "There came a point where I was just worried because I don't want her to ever be like, she can't tell me things because it's going to be aired to millions of people or whatever," Houska told E! News about Aubree getting older and developing her own viewpoint.
Houska's children have grown tremendously since she left "Teen Mom 2," and, luckily, the makeup-free beauty still shares family snapshots with fans on her Instagram.
Aubree DeBoer
It's hard to believe that little baby audiences first met on "16 and Pregnant" became a freshman in high school in August 2024. Just like her mom, Aubree DeBoer has had a stunning transformation, with fans calling the teenager Houska's twin. She was born in 2009 and is only a little bit younger than her mom when she had her. Aubree's biological father is Houska's ex-boyfriend, Adam Lind.
As her mom and stepdad Cole DeBoer continue their HGTV show, "Down Home Fab," Aubree apparently isn't afraid to speak her mind about how she thinks they should decorate property. After adding the finishing touches to their home decor store, Down Home by DeBoers, Houska took a risk and asked her teenager what she thought. "[Aubree] said, 'If I ever took over the family business, I'd turn it into a Zumiez,'" Houska shared, joking how her firstborn probably isn't going to inherit the family business anytime soon (via E! News).
However, that hasn't stopped Houska from including Aubree in her business ventures. In 2023, she created a new subsection of her home line called "Aubree Says," explaining to People that the name was inspired by Aubree's preferences. "If Aubree says it's cool, then it's cool, so I thought that was the perfect name for the brand itself," Houska shared. Aubree is definitely a cool kid, as evidenced by her going skateboarding with her stepdad.
Watson DeBoer
Chelsea Houska's second child and only son was born in 2017, and started second grade in August 2024. This goofball is a total cutie, constantly entertaining his mother — whether she likes it or not — like when he kept throwing one of Houska's "sticky boobs" against the wall to watch it be like Elphaba and defy gravity.
Watson may be the only boy in the family (besides dad Cole DeBoer, of course), but he clearly loves his sisters so much, as seen in a TikTok posted by Cole that shows a heartwarming big brother moment. Whether he is golfing with his dad, dressing up as either SpongeBob or Sonic the Hedgehog for Halloween, playing soccer, or building LEGOs, Watson always has a big smile on his face. Houska once called her son the "sweetest boy there ever was" on Instagram. He shares a birthday with his youngest, sister, Walker, on January 25.
Layne DeBoer
Chelsea Houska's third child and second daughter is Layne DeBoer, who is totally Aubree DeBoer's mini-me. She was born in 2018, not too long after her big brother Watson DeBoer entered the world. Layne has a special bond with her mother, since they both share the same birthday: August 29. In a preview clip for "Teen Mom 2," Houska and Cole DeBoer are seen driving to the hospital after Houska realized her baby was coming. "Did you do this on purpose so I could have her on my birthday?" Houska jokingly asked her husband, who played along and confirmed it.
Layne started kindergarten in August 2024 and likes fishing, having caught her first fish at only five years old, with her proud mom showing it off for her on Instagram. Moreover, Layne may share a birthday with her mom, but she's clearly a daddy's girl. In a TikTok, Cole did the trend where kids think they are recording their parents dancing, but they're really recording their precious reactions to it. "Wanted to join this trend. I love you, Layne!" Cole captioned the wholesome video.
Walker DeBoer
The youngest child of Chelsea Houska and Cole DeBoer is a total clone of big sister Layne DeBoer, as proven when she and Layne wear matching clothes. Walker shares the same birthday as older brother Watson DeBoer, but that apparently wasn't her original due date. "She decided she wanted to share a birthday with her big brother, Watson, and surprised us by coming last night," Houska wrote on Instagram.
It seems like Walker and Watson share more than just a birthday together. In 2022, Houska posted on Instagram that those two "have the same low key personalities and are little twinnies in looks." A year later, she wrote, "Walker reminds me so much of Watson when he was a toddler so it just makes sense that they were born on the same day. Both are observant, quiet (most of the time) and so dang smart!"
Walker is clearly living her best farm era, with Houska sharing photos of her youngest holding goats, admiring a country sunset, and hanging out with pigs. Given the nickname "Walkie Talkie" on Instagram by her mom, Walker seems happy hanging out with her big siblings.