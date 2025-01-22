Meet HGTV Star Chelsea Houska's Four Children

From 2011 to 2019, the world watched Chelsea Houska star in over 100 episodes of "Teen Mom 2" on MTV. Two years before that, she guest-starred on another baby-themed reality show, "16 and Pregnant." For years, Houska was known for being Aubree's mom, but now she's the mother of four beautiful kids: Aubree, Watson, Layne, and Walker.

Advertisement

Houska married Cole DeBoer in 2016 and the couple eventually added three children to their growing family. (Aubree is from Houska's previous relationship.) But after years of living her life onscreen for audiences to watch, the controversial reality show star left it to explore different opportunities, as well as keep her growing kids' lives as private as possible. "There came a point where I was just worried because I don't want her to ever be like, she can't tell me things because it's going to be aired to millions of people or whatever," Houska told E! News about Aubree getting older and developing her own viewpoint.

Houska's children have grown tremendously since she left "Teen Mom 2," and, luckily, the makeup-free beauty still shares family snapshots with fans on her Instagram.

Advertisement