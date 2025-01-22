Barack Obama's Take On Daughter Malia's Attempt To Dodge Nepo Baby Allegations

Celebrities like Zooey Deschanel are always trying to deny being a nepo baby (which is short for nepotism baby), but it's obviously hard not to associate even an ounce of the successful career of a celebrity's offspring to their parents. For example, when you think of Lily-Rose Depp, how can anyone not think of her famous father, Johnny Depp? It just might be why some children of the rich and famous are taking extreme measures to dissociate from their family name. A prime example of this might be Malia Obama, who dropped her last name on the credits of her directorial debut film, "The Heart." Instead, she chose to identify herself by only her first and middle names, as "Malia Ann." Barack Obama humorously ribbed her for this decision.

On an episode of "The Pivot" podcast, the former president poked fun at his daughter for her decision not to use her last name, saying that he told her, "You do know they'll know who you are." He stated her response to his comment was that she simply wanted the audience to watch the film for the first time without thinking of her last name. He also added that both of his daughters, Malia and Sasha, will go out of their way to not leverage their status. The former president described his daughters as "sensitive" and "stubborn," and stated it was a "challenge" for he and his wife, Michelle Obama, to give their daughters any help at all.