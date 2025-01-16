The Melania Trump And Jill Biden Feud Explained

It's really no surprise that the Bidens and the Trumps are probably not too fond of each other. After all, per the Associated Press, president-elect Donald Trump has called President Joe Biden "the destroyer of American democracy." And, in turn, Joe has referred to Donald's supporters as "garbage" (via BBC). Still, despite some obvious bad blood between them, Joe and Donald met up for the traditional meeting in the Oval Office between the sitting president and the incoming president. So, why won't First Lady-to-be Melania Trump and First Lady Jill Biden be having the usual first lady meetup before Inauguration Day? It seems that there is a first lady feud afoot.

Despite both acting as first lady, Melania and Jill probably don't think that they have much in common with each other. In reality, though, they both seem perfectly comfortable making it clear when they don't like someone. Melania grasps at any opportunity to throw shady digs at the Obamas, and Jill has seemed to snub Vice President Kamala Harris amidst their rumored feud on more than one occasion. So, it's only natural that these two may not feel the need to play nice with each other for good optics. Interestingly, though, while it would be easy to assume that Jill would be the one to have a problem with Melania under the circumstances, it's Melania who snubbed Jill when she invited her to tea. Now, we're breaking down their whole years-long feud.

