Inside Hallmark Hunk Kristoffer Polaha's Love-At-First-Sight Romance: How He Met His Wife

Kristoffer Polaha has been a staple of the Hallmark Channel since early 2016. He got his start for the network acting opposite actor-turned-Duchess of Sussex Meghan Markle in the 2016 movie "Dater's Handbook." Polaha later gained recognition for his role as detective Travis Burke in Hallmark's "Mystery 101" film series from 2019 up until the unexpected "Mystery 101" cancellation in 2021, after seven entries. Still, Polaha stuck by the network, and went on to appear in movies like "A Winning Team" and "The Christmas Quest." As for his personal life, true fans of Polaha know a lot about the star — including how he's been happily married to fellow actor Julianne Morris since 2003. But what they may not know is that the couple's meet-cute was made possible thanks to "Supernatural" star Jensen Ackles.

Advertisement

It was back in 2001 that Polaha cut his teeth as a Hollywood actor, starring alongside Ackles in a Fox pilot called "The 3rd Degree." Little did he know, that job would change his life in more ways than one; Hitting the streets of Los Angeles with Ackles would ultimately lead to him meeting the woman who would become his wife. "I walked into Casa Vega, this Mexican restaurant. I saw this woman. ... It was like time stood still for a second," Polaha recalled in a 2021 interview with Highbrow Magazine. "I had a choice. I could sit next to some guy or I could sit next to her. I sat next to her and we talked. We talked the whole night."