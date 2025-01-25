3 Signs Ainsley Earhardt And Sean Hannity's Relationship Won't Last
When sparks fly in the spotlight, they often burn out just as quickly — and Ainsley Earhardt and Sean Hannity's relationship might be a case in point. While it's unclear exactly when the two Fox News hosts began their romantic relationship, the earliest reports date back to 2020, thanks to a piece from Vanity Fair. The outlet claimed that they'd been together for months by that point and were even attending weddings together. Even then, it took three years of denials before Hannity and Earhardt finally went public with their secret romance. And by "going public," we mean taking a photo together without a disclaimer attached.
Then, in December 2024, the TV personalities blindsided everyone by announcing their engagement. "We are overjoyed and so thankful to our families for all of their love and support during this wonderful time in our lives," their joint statement gushed (via Fox News). Despite all the excitement, the celebrity couple's individual and joint histories have left fans skeptical about whether Earhardt and Hannity can truly stand the test of time.
Ainsley Earhardt has been married twice before
Unfortunately, neither Ainsley Earhardt nor Sean Hannity's relationship history screams "I'm in it for the long run." For starters, Sean Hannity's ex-wife, Jill Rhodes, was warned about their marriage due to how different their lives were but managed to make it work for more than 20 years before they suddenly split up, albeit amicably. While a low-drama breakup suggests a certain level of maturity on both sides, it also raises questions about why the couple couldn't work together to honor their vows — especially considering how staunchly conservative Hannity asserts to be. On the other hand, Earhardt's marital history is twice as complicated and messy.
She married her college love, Kevin McKinney, but they divorced after just four years, with the commentator openly acknowledging that she was more interested in climbing the corporate ladder than building a family. Three years later, Earhardt married Will Proctor, but they didn't fare any better despite welcoming a daughter together, and split in 2018 amid rumors he'd been unfaithful. Given this history, it's hard to envision a happily ever after for the Fox hosts — unless they truly commit to working on themselves and their relationship. After all, it's well known that second and third marriages are considerably more likely to fail than first ones.
They live in different states
Another key sign that Ainsley Earhardt and Sean Hannity's relationship might not last is their decision to continue living in different states, with no apparent plans to change that even after marriage. In 2024, Sean Hannity relocated to Florida, leaving Earhardt behind in New York. And, apparently, they plan to continue this arrangement even after tying the knot. "I'm staying on the curvy couch. I'm going to continue to live in New York," Earhardt confirmed on "Fox & Friends," (via Express U.S.). "My daughter loves her school, I love my community, and obviously, I love my job."
Considering their romantic histories, one might expect a little extra effort to ensure a solid foundation for their marriage. Hannity's move to Florida is even more eyebrow-raising. Unlike Earhardt, who has a compelling reason to remain in New York, her fiancé claimed he moved to Florida for political reasons, noting, "For the first time that I can think of in my adult life, I actually have representatives in the state that I'm living in that share my values," on "The Sean Hannity Show," per The Guardian. Is loving his state representatives more important than Hannity seeing his wife every day?
It's an age-gap relationship
One of the most pressing signs that their relationship might not last is that Sean Hannity and Ainsley Earhardt have quite the noticeable age gap. Moreover, this is uncharted territory for Earhardt, whose first marriage was to her college sweetheart, presumably closer to her in age. Her second husband, Will Proctor, was eight years younger than the Fox News host. But now, we have Sean Hannity, who is 15 years Earhardt's senior. While she might simply be trying out a new formula for love with her third marriage, it's worth noting that age-gap relationships tend to come with unique challenges.
As licensed professional counselor Brandy Porche told Psych Central, "Even if the age gap is small, like 4 to 5 years, different levels of maturity can be observed." More worryingly for the so-called first couple of Fox News, though, "When there is a significant difference in age, like 10 to 15 years or more, life experiences can be vastly different." This can become a source of marital conflict, so communication is key. However, considering that Ainsley and Hannity won't even be living in the same state, it's not hard to imagine that they may struggle to communicate as effectively as couples who share a home.