3 Signs Ainsley Earhardt And Sean Hannity's Relationship Won't Last

When sparks fly in the spotlight, they often burn out just as quickly — and Ainsley Earhardt and Sean Hannity's relationship might be a case in point. While it's unclear exactly when the two Fox News hosts began their romantic relationship, the earliest reports date back to 2020, thanks to a piece from Vanity Fair. The outlet claimed that they'd been together for months by that point and were even attending weddings together. Even then, it took three years of denials before Hannity and Earhardt finally went public with their secret romance. And by "going public," we mean taking a photo together without a disclaimer attached.

Then, in December 2024, the TV personalities blindsided everyone by announcing their engagement. "We are overjoyed and so thankful to our families for all of their love and support during this wonderful time in our lives," their joint statement gushed (via Fox News). Despite all the excitement, the celebrity couple's individual and joint histories have left fans skeptical about whether Earhardt and Hannity can truly stand the test of time.