Why Sean Hannity's Ex-Wife Jill Rhodes Was Warned About Their Marriage

Sean Hannity fell in love with his ex-wife, Jill Rhodes, before they ever met face-to-face. Although Rhodes, a conservative columnist at The Huntsville Times in Alabama, had similar political leanings, most important to Hannity was her appearance. "She was really talented — gifted, but I really just fell in love with the little picture in her column," the political commentator told Newsmax in 2011. Fortunately, the attraction was mutual. The pair began dating in 1991 — "I looked at his face and I said, 'That is the man I'm going to marry,'" Rhodes remembers thinking, per People. By 1992, they were engaged and living in Atlanta where Hannity got a job as a radio host. Although they might seem like a match made in right-wing heaven, plenty of people objected.

"Everyone that she worked with at [The Huntsville Times] warned her not to marry me," the future Fox host recalled. Rhodes' friends were skeptical because Hannity was from New York, by all accounts a very different place than small-town Alabama. "'You mean that guy on the radio?' [they asked] Because it was Huntsville, Alabama, and I'm Sean, the New York talk-radio [guy]." Despite warnings, the pair decided to go for it — and they proved everyone wrong... at least for the next couple of decades.