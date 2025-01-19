7 Kaley Cuoco Fashion Mishaps We Couldn't Ignore

In 2004, Kaley Cuoco's star was rising. With a regular role on "8 Simple Rules" and a few bit parts in movies under her belt, it's no surprise that she received invitations and opportunities to attend red-carpet events. What she missed, however, was the dress code memo.

For starters, she attended a Red Party benefit while in a knee brace and on crutches. Understandably, you'd have to adjust your attire based on medical needs, but this was an accessories abomination. How many over-the-shirt belts does one person need? Surely, one is enough. Then there's a goofy hair bow and thin dangly earrings that didn't work. With hair up and a low neckline, more substantial earrings would've looked better, like the chandelier style that was popular at the time. But the real travesty is the shoe choice: bejeweled flip-flops. We're not sure if that's ever appropriate footwear for the red carpet — knee brace or not.

Then there's the look she wore to "The Notebook" premiere the same year. The individual pieces — a denim blazer, athletic-inspired cargo pants, and flats — aren't offensive individually, but what makes this look a categorical fashion fail for Cuoco is that she wore it as a single ensemble to a Los Angeles movie premiere for one of the most popular romance movies of that year.

