7 Kaley Cuoco Fashion Mishaps We Couldn't Ignore
Kaley Cuoco has a lot going for her: a successful acting career that's garnered her Emmy and Golden Globe nominations, her Yes, Norman production company, a seemingly strong relationship with Tom Pelphrey, and their adorable daughter Matilda. Add star stylist Brad Goreski to that list. Once Rachel Zoe's protege, Goreski counts Demi Moore and Rashida Jones among his other clients. Cuoco told W in 2021 that her "pre-stylist days" were "truly frightening."
Unfortunately, there have been a few fashion snags in recent years, but for the most part, Goreski has vastly improved "The Big Bang Theory" star's red carpet style over the past decade, delivering a fashion transformation that has had heads turning. He hasn't managed to improve her street style, however. Cuoco is one of those Hollywood starlets that seems to eschew looking good on the streets of L.A., preferring sweatpants, and fuzzy socks worn with slides. Are these Kaley Cuoco's biggest fashion mishaps?
Two major mishaps in 2004
In 2004, Kaley Cuoco's star was rising. With a regular role on "8 Simple Rules" and a few bit parts in movies under her belt, it's no surprise that she received invitations and opportunities to attend red-carpet events. What she missed, however, was the dress code memo.
For starters, she attended a Red Party benefit while in a knee brace and on crutches. Understandably, you'd have to adjust your attire based on medical needs, but this was an accessories abomination. How many over-the-shirt belts does one person need? Surely, one is enough. Then there's a goofy hair bow and thin dangly earrings that didn't work. With hair up and a low neckline, more substantial earrings would've looked better, like the chandelier style that was popular at the time. But the real travesty is the shoe choice: bejeweled flip-flops. We're not sure if that's ever appropriate footwear for the red carpet — knee brace or not.
Then there's the look she wore to "The Notebook" premiere the same year. The individual pieces — a denim blazer, athletic-inspired cargo pants, and flats — aren't offensive individually, but what makes this look a categorical fashion fail for Cuoco is that she wore it as a single ensemble to a Los Angeles movie premiere for one of the most popular romance movies of that year.
Sloppy Kaley on the red carpet
In January of 2005, Kaley Cuoco attended the ABC winter press tour party as an "8 Simple Rules" cast member. These events usually involve schmoozing with members of the media to get them excited about upcoming TV shows and are a way for budding actors to get their name out there and put their best foot forward (figuratively and literally). Did Cuoco? She likely did with her bubbly personality, but not on the fashion front.
The feminine peasant-style blouse she donned has three ribbons to tie at the front to secure the top, but Cuoco's black bra peeking out muddles the effect. And what about those boots? We can safely say they're not fur, as Cuoco is well-known for animal activism. That's actually something she and Brad Goreski have in common–both are adamantly against the use of fur in fashion. Just like we're against these boots for a red-carpet party. Even if it was chilly in January in L.A., her lightweight top leads us to believe it wasn't cold enough to justify (faux) furry boots.
Cringe-worthy street style
Sure, Hollywood stars deserve downtime from always looking their best, but surely there's a minimum level of effort one should put in when you know the paparazzi will be photographing your every move? Even if you wear a Chanel waist pack, as she did here in November 2015, it doesn't redeem a sloppy outfit. No brand label could bring this big blue beanie hat back from the brink.
And what was the temperature that day? Because it's hard to tell from her outfit. She looked ready for a blizzard, except for the short-sleeve t-shirt. Things weren't improved by the baggy sweatpants with the message "happiness" along the leg or the Ugg boots. These fuzzy boots are perpetual faves in Hollywood. They were originally the boots surfers wore at the beach, but stars like Cuoco have made the slippers everyday wear to run errands around Los Angeles.
Not one but two mullet dress disasters
Sometimes celebrities latch onto a red carpet look and run with it. Think Jennifer Aniston in black dresses or Sofia Vergara in red or metallic form-fitting gowns. Kaley Cuoco has latched onto pink as her signature shade — she even wore the hue for her 2014 wedding to tennis pro Ryan Sweeting. And that's all good. But what's not as necessary is the repeated wearing of the mullet style, as she has done twice in the past. First, there was the moment at the 2016 Critics' Choice Awards, where she wore a Noon by Noor ensemble, which the "Based on a True Story" star called her "dream dress (and pants)" on Instagram, per Us Weekly. Dream for her, a nightmare for others. The mullet look –- short in the front, long in the back — has long been a controversial cut. The style can feel jarring with how much skin is exposed in the front of the dress with a plethora of fabric at the back, making it feel out of balance.
But Cuoco liked the style so much she revisited it for the 2022 Emmy Awards, this time in a Dolce & Gabbana number. On Instagram, Cuoco dubbed it the "dreamiest bubblegum punk rock ballerina dress." Unfortunately, the look missed the mark and landed "The Flight Attendant" headliner on many worst-dressed lists. Come on, those flowers do look like they were stuck on by a group of pre-schoolers who got their hands on a hot glue gun.
The blazer dress that bombed
In May 2023, Kaley Cuoco wore a pale pink Philosophy dress to an event hosted by The John Ritter Foundation, which honors the legacy of the late star who played Cuoco's on-screen father in "8 Rules." Between the dress and her makeup of muted neutrals, the whole look washed her out. Her hair, back to its natural brunette shade, looked sloppy as opposed to soft and casual, which her hairstylist likely intended to juxtapose the seriousness of the blazer-inspired dress. All that said, it's really the dress itself that let her down. The fit was unflattering, making her look matronly and frumpy. Even her silver Christian Louboutin slingbacks couldn't save the situation.
Brad Goreski posted a photo of the look on his Instagram and one of his followers put it best with the comment: "Huh?" Kaley Cuoco can, and usually does, do better. But this fashion mishap is simply one we couldn't ignore.