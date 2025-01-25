Tragic Details About Hallmark Star Andrew Walker

While Andrew Walker is from Montreal, Canada, that doesn't mean his first love was hockey, the country's favorite national pastime. He actually played a different sport — football. He received a scholarship to Boston College to play for them, but his time as an athlete was cut short by a damning knee injury. "At the time it was a very difficult setback to come to terms with," he told From the Desk in 2020. "However, when I look back now, that trial has not only made me a stronger, more resilient person but also saved me from potentially a few more injuries."

Walker's football injury may have closed one door, but it opened another in a way, as it allowed him to pursue acting. "When you are faced with challenges in life, you have to look at the possible opportunity it could potentially be presenting," he said. "Mine was an acting career." He even pulled inspiration from his injury for one of his Hallmark roles as a former hockey player in 2024's "Jingle Bell Run." "To play an NHL hockey player who ... retired against his own wishes at the height of his career, brought me back to being an athlete whose future took an unexpected turn," he told PhotoBook Magazine in 2024. But Walker said that being surrounded by "people and finding love" changed his path in life "in the best way possible."

