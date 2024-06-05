Hallmark Star Andrew Walker Suffered The Tragic Loss Of His Mother
Hallmark star Andrew Walker sadly knows all too well about heartbreaking losses, as he suffered the tragic death of his mom, Joyce Walker, in 2023. Andrew confirmed that his mother was dying in a heart wrenching March 8. 2023 Instagram post for International Women's Day. He shared a snap of his mom and wrote, in part, "As you leave us in this material world, I'll be able to feel your presence wherever I go which gives me so much comfort. I love you eternally mom."
An obituary posted to Le Necrologue confirmed that Joyce passed away just over a week later, on March 16. Five months later, Andrew confirmed the family had held a memorial for Joyce. On August 16, 2023, he shared touching photos on Instagram of the family gathered together in his mom's memory, and he thanked his "Three Wise Men and a Baby" co-star (with whom he also has a familial connection) Tyler Hynes (for attending the event.
Andrew had previously shared that Joyce had been living with Alzheimer's. Speaking to TV Fanatic in November 2021, the actor said his mom had been diagnosed a decade earlier but her condition had worsened amid the COVID-19 pandemic. That same month, he opened up to Southern Living about how Alzheimer's affected his mom's final years. "It's an awful disease. For so many people that get it, they are full of life people. My mom was the life of the party. She brought people together," he shared.
Andrew Walker has continued to remember his mom on social media
In the wake of Joyce Walker's death, Andrew Walker has remembered her in some touching, public ways. In May 2023, just a few weeks after her death, the actor celebrated Joyce's birthday on Instagram with a sweet photo of her eating an ice cream. "Happy birthday mom. Miss you. Get a double scoop and party like you just don't care!" he captioned the image.
Then, the following January, Walker shared that he, his sister Jenimay Walker, and his wife Cassandra Walker, had scattered Joyce's ashes. The Hallmark star posted a photo of himself and Jennifer embracing while in Malibu on his Instagram account, telling his followers in the caption that the location was one of Joyce's favorite places. "To be able to spread her ashes with my sis, and Cassandra by our side, was a moment I'll never forget," he shared. The touching post inspired heartfelt responses from a few of his friends, including Emily VanCamp who commented three red heart emoji on the upload. Another Hallmark co-star, Nikki DeLoach — who is an avid supporter of the Alzheimer's Association after losing her dad to Alzheimer's – also commented on the snap, writing: "So beautiful, my friend. I know she was with you, holding you all. Love you all so much."
Andrew Walker has been raising awareness of Alzheimer's disease for years
Like so many people from families affected by Alzheimer's disease, Andrew Walker is honourably doing what he can to find a cure when he's not busy starring in a whole lot of Hallmark movies. In November 2021, he attended The Dance Party to End ALZ to raise awareness, founded by actor Kimberly Williams-Paisley. "We need to find a way to cure this disease and it's grassroots people coming together like this that are getting us one step closer to figuring out this problem. So it means everything to me," Walker told Southern Living at the event.
But that's not the first time the star has donated his time to try to find a cure. In October 2020, during a joint interview with People, Nikki DeLoach, who's close friends with Walker after starring in multiple movies together, revealed that they would both be taking part in the Walk to End Alzheimer's. She shared that they'd signed up to the charity event alongside their families and would be walking in groups to raise money for Alzheimer's Association. "It's a cause that is near and dear to both of our hearts because we've been touched deeply by it by our families," she said.