Hallmark Star Andrew Walker Suffered The Tragic Loss Of His Mother

Hallmark star Andrew Walker sadly knows all too well about heartbreaking losses, as he suffered the tragic death of his mom, Joyce Walker, in 2023. Andrew confirmed that his mother was dying in a heart wrenching March 8. 2023 Instagram post for International Women's Day. He shared a snap of his mom and wrote, in part, "As you leave us in this material world, I'll be able to feel your presence wherever I go which gives me so much comfort. I love you eternally mom."

An obituary posted to Le Necrologue confirmed that Joyce passed away just over a week later, on March 16. Five months later, Andrew confirmed the family had held a memorial for Joyce. On August 16, 2023, he shared touching photos on Instagram of the family gathered together in his mom's memory, and he thanked his "Three Wise Men and a Baby" co-star (with whom he also has a familial connection) Tyler Hynes (for attending the event.

Andrew had previously shared that Joyce had been living with Alzheimer's. Speaking to TV Fanatic in November 2021, the actor said his mom had been diagnosed a decade earlier but her condition had worsened amid the COVID-19 pandemic. That same month, he opened up to Southern Living about how Alzheimer's affected his mom's final years. "It's an awful disease. For so many people that get it, they are full of life people. My mom was the life of the party. She brought people together," he shared.

