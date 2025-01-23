Whatever Happened To Paige Davis After Trading Spaces?
The pop culture supernova "Trading Spaces" is still a recognized TV show title, even though its original run ended in 2008. The name most synonymous with the reality series is Paige Davis, the TLC show's beloved host for many of its 10 seasons. She brought millions of Americans along to some of television history's most recognizable and iconic home renovations. Davis also navigated some of the most awkward moments of "Trading Spaces," like April and Leslie's straw walls.
Beyond her TLC fame, Davis has stayed in the entertainment industry for the most part since she was dropped by the show in 2005. With a background in performing arts, Davis always had a heart for the stage. While hosting "Trading Spaces," the actor made her Broadway debut in the 2004 run of "Chicago" as seductive murderess Roxie Hart. Davis has immersed herself in New York's theater scene, and is even is married to Broadway's own Patrick Page.
Davis never let go of her reality stardom, however. In 2018, she reignited the "Trading Spaces" flame when the series got a reboot for Season 9. Once again, Davis worked alongside her long-time TV buddy Ty Pennington, a carpenter on the show. She told People that year that she wanted to host again when she found out about the reboot. "You know I want to host, right?," she remembered telling the network. "I didn't want anyone else to have my part!" In addition to returning to the world of home renovation, Davis is embracing her passion for dance and volunteer work.
Paige Davis is still as busy as ever
For the most part, Paige Davis keeps her fans updated on her various projects on social media. Outside of her television and stage work, Davis keeps busy attending dance classes, which she has shared on Instagram. A dance major in college, Davis is skilled in her craft. However, she has admitted to getting a little rusty over the years, telling her followers that she's improving with every class. "It's not just about becoming a better dancer; it's about showing up for myself, filling my soul, and nurturing my spirit," she wrote in her September 2024 post.
The reality host also keeps space on her calendar for volunteer work. Davis revealed on the podcast "A Deeper Look" in May 2024 that she works with Volunteers of America, a nonprofit anti-poverty organization striving to end homelessness by 2050. Davis is named on the Board of Directors in the Greater New York area.
One thing Davis said she struggles with is using her limited fame for fundraising. "I wish that I had more clout again," she said on the podcast. Many will refute her comments, considering her work on "Trading Spaces" and on Broadway led her to perform at the 2024 Sound Mind, Sound Heart benefit for The American Foundation for Suicide Prevention, where she knocked the audience's socks off with her rendition of "Maybe This Time" from "Chicago."