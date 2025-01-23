Whatever Happened To Paige Davis After Trading Spaces?

The pop culture supernova "Trading Spaces" is still a recognized TV show title, even though its original run ended in 2008. The name most synonymous with the reality series is Paige Davis, the TLC show's beloved host for many of its 10 seasons. She brought millions of Americans along to some of television history's most recognizable and iconic home renovations. Davis also navigated some of the most awkward moments of "Trading Spaces," like April and Leslie's straw walls.

Beyond her TLC fame, Davis has stayed in the entertainment industry for the most part since she was dropped by the show in 2005. With a background in performing arts, Davis always had a heart for the stage. While hosting "Trading Spaces," the actor made her Broadway debut in the 2004 run of "Chicago" as seductive murderess Roxie Hart. Davis has immersed herself in New York's theater scene, and is even is married to Broadway's own Patrick Page.

Davis never let go of her reality stardom, however. In 2018, she reignited the "Trading Spaces" flame when the series got a reboot for Season 9. Once again, Davis worked alongside her long-time TV buddy Ty Pennington, a carpenter on the show. She told People that year that she wanted to host again when she found out about the reboot. "You know I want to host, right?," she remembered telling the network. "I didn't want anyone else to have my part!" In addition to returning to the world of home renovation, Davis is embracing her passion for dance and volunteer work.

