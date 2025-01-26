What We Know About Tulsi Gabbard's Relationship With Husband Abraham Williams
Tulsi Gabbard's love life might not be as scandalous or dramatic as other well-known politicians., and it's easy to see why after finding her perfect match in Abraham Williams. On the surface, it might not seem like they have much in common. Gabbard has been forging her political career since 2002, when she became the youngest legislator for the Hawaii House of Representatives at just 21. Meanwhile, her husband is a professional photographer and filmmaker.
Still, their polar opposite jobs helped bring them together. Williams first met Gabbard when he volunteered for Gabbard's 2012 campaign for House of Representatives, where Williams snapped photos for Gabbard and her team. But their romance didn't begin until they reunited at her birthday party. "It was the first time that we had a chance to kick back, relax and really talk on a personal level," she said in an interview with The New York Times. Afterward, it didn't take long for the couple to hit it off. They were especially able to bond over their interest in water sports. Surfing has always been one of Gabbard's many passionate hobbies, which she always makes time for even in the midst of a bustling political career.
Williams, who's also from Gabbard's home state of Hawaii, was as about attached to his surfboard as he was to his wife. "Pretty soon, we were going on hikes, going surfing and spending as much time together as we could. Oftentimes that meant an early-morning surf before work," Gabbard said.
Why Tulsi Gabbard was worried about her and Abraham Williams' wedding day
Because of their love for water, it was only fitting for Abraham Williams to propose to Tulsi Gabbard on a day out surfing. Gabbard didn't hesitate to accept the proposal, and the Trump cabinet member would marry Williams in 2015. But she was originally going to exchange vows with her husband while wearing an outfit that was a bit more traditional. "I had initially picked out a dress, but I just knew it wasn't going to cut it," Gabbard told People. "I ended up grabbing a couple of close friends of mine a week before the wedding and finding the dress I chose online."
The dress she picked turned out to be a fitting choice, as it went well with the wedding's overall Hindu theme. Williams and the outspoken Republican both wore clothes more common in Indian weddings, which made the ceremony more special for Gabbard. "It brought all the important elements of our life together," she said. Still, although their wedding had all the ingredients to be a dream, Gabbard worried that the weather would ruin what should've been the greatest moment of her life. The pair married outside in the mountains on a day when there was 50% chance of rain. Fortunately, luck was on Gabbard's side that evening, and there was nothing but clear skies for the rest of the event. "It was far beyond what I dreamed of," she said. "Literally, it was perfect."