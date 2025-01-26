What We Know About Tulsi Gabbard's Relationship With Husband Abraham Williams

Tulsi Gabbard's love life might not be as scandalous or dramatic as other well-known politicians., and it's easy to see why after finding her perfect match in Abraham Williams. On the surface, it might not seem like they have much in common. Gabbard has been forging her political career since 2002, when she became the youngest legislator for the Hawaii House of Representatives at just 21. Meanwhile, her husband is a professional photographer and filmmaker.

Still, their polar opposite jobs helped bring them together. Williams first met Gabbard when he volunteered for Gabbard's 2012 campaign for House of Representatives, where Williams snapped photos for Gabbard and her team. But their romance didn't begin until they reunited at her birthday party. "It was the first time that we had a chance to kick back, relax and really talk on a personal level," she said in an interview with The New York Times. Afterward, it didn't take long for the couple to hit it off. They were especially able to bond over their interest in water sports. Surfing has always been one of Gabbard's many passionate hobbies, which she always makes time for even in the midst of a bustling political career.

Williams, who's also from Gabbard's home state of Hawaii, was as about attached to his surfboard as he was to his wife. "Pretty soon, we were going on hikes, going surfing and spending as much time together as we could. Oftentimes that meant an early-morning surf before work," Gabbard said.