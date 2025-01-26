The Outer Banks Cast's Real-Life Partners
The popular Netflix teenage drama "Outer Banks" aired its fourth season to impressive numbers. An official announcement of a fifth season soon followed. However, Netflix quickly confirmed that it would be the show's last season, which has upset many fans. Set in Outer Banks, a real barrier of islands located in North Carolina, the series has all the trappings of the perfect soapy teen drama — mystery, romance, breakups, warring factions, and yes, hidden treasure. Much of the series' romances have centered around the relationship between John B. (played by Chase Stokes) and Sarah (played by Madelyn Cline), an interesting fact since Stokes and Cline dated for a while.
A few other cast members' love lives have been far less complicated. Jonathan Daviss, who plays fan favorite Pope, has remained tight-lipped about his romantic life throughout the show's run. Also tight-lipped about his personal life is Drew Starkey, who plays villain Rafe. However, it's rumored that he's dating actress Odessa A'zion. However, neither Starkey nor A'zion have confirmed the rumor. And finally, the newcomer to the show, Carlacia Grant, who plays Cleo, has also joined the tight-lipped club, remaining private about her personal life.
Chase Stokes and Kelsea Ballerini's relationship began on Instagram
First linked in January 2023, Chase Stokes and Kelsea Ballerini's relationship began as any modern relationship does — she slid into his DMs on Instagram. Although they provided many suggestive clues, the two initially played coy before confirming that they were, in fact, dating. Some of the initial caution with confirming their relationship was likely due to it coming on the heels of Ballerini's divorce from ex-husband and fellow country singer, Morgan Evans. Particularly because the split became messy towards the end. As for Stokes, he might have had some trepidation about jumping back into a high-profile relationship after his very publicized romance and break-up with "Outer Banks" co-star Madelyn Cline.
Initial trepidation aside, since confirming their relationship, Stokes and Ballerini have been red-carpet staples, never shying away from PDA. The two are consistently supportive of each other, cheering on the other's projects. When Ballerini performed on SNL for the first time, Stokes expressed his excitement before the live show and immediately took to Instagram to praise Ballerini after her performance. For her part, Ballerini has repeatedly praised Stokes for being an incredible support to her. The two appeared together at the 2024 "CMA Awards," where Stokes lovingly supported Ballerini, who was nominated for two awards.
Madelyn Cline no longer dating Pete Davidson
Madelyn Cline's relationship history has provided plenty of fodder for the media. Cline and co-star Chase Stokes famously dated during the early years of "Outer Banks." The two confirmed their off-screen relationship on Instagram in June 2020, much to the delight of the show's fans. Throughout the relationship, the two did not shy away from gushing about each other. However, a year later, in November 2021, a source confirmed to People Magazine that the two had split. Since then, the actors have maintained a friendly and respectful relationship as co-workers on the set of "Outer Banks."
Following her split from Stokes, rumors linked Cline to various individuals, including actor Ross Butler. However, she denied the rumors before confirming in December 2022 that she was dating singer Jackson Guthy. The couple appeared happy together until July 2023, when fans noticed Cline had unfollowed Guthy. While neither Cline nor Guthy confirmed the split, a few months later she was linked to Pete Davidson. Cline never publicly confirmed that she was dating Davidson. However, the two were photographed together numerous times in the following months. But by January 2024, the relationship appeared to fizzle.
Rudy Pankow is dating a former Outer Banks assistant
Rudy Pankow, who has portrayed the loyal, yet reckless JJ Maybank since the series began, quickly became a fan favorite. In November 2020, the actor seemingly confirmed that he was romantically involved with Elaine Siemek in an Instagram post wishing her a Happy Birthday. Siemek, then assistant to Outer Banks' showrunner, Jonas Pate, had bonded with most of the cast, as evidenced by a series of group photos she shared on Instagram after the filming of the first season concluded.
However, not long after Pankow confirmed the two were dating, controversy surrounded their relationship. Fans accused Siemek of using Pankow to further her photography career by selling photos of him, without his consent, to fan sites. Siemek denied the allegations in an IG Story, accusing fans of "spreading baseless lies" about her. Fans later accused Siemek of cheating on Pankow, using a picture of a couple kissing as proof. Siemek again took to her IG Story to deny the claims, saying people were stupid to think it was her in the image. All the negativity eventually resulted in Pankow taking to Instagram to defend Siemek. Unfortunately, the negativity surrounding the relationship did not end there.
In the Season 4 finale of "Outer Banks," Pankow's character was killed off the show. Although Pankow and the showrunners confirmed this had always been the plan for the character, fans expressed outrage online. In particular, many believed that the decision was motivated by Pankow's desire to leave the show, due to behind-the-scenes issues between him and co-star, Madison Bailey. Issues that many believe are tied to his relationship with Siemek.
Madison Bailey met her girlfriend on social media
Madison Bailey, who portrays Kiara Carrera, publicly confirmed dating UNC basketball player Mariah Linney in 2020. News of Bailey dating a woman might have come as a surprise to fans of the show, but the actress quickly clarified that she had been openly queer, identifying as pansexual, since 2017. Bailey and Linney's romance began like many couples during the pandemic — virtually. In an exclusive interview with "Entertainment Tonight," Bailey shared how Linney first caught her eye when the latter posted a flirty TikTok addressing Bailey. Bailey made the next move by DM'ing Linney on Instagram and the two began exchanging messages before finally agreeing to meet in person.
While Bailey and Linney continue to appear happy and committed in their relationship, controversy has surrounded them, as fans believe that rumored issues between Bailey and co-star Rudy Pankow are due to their significant others. Speculation about the two couples began in June 2023, when fans of the show noticed that Bailey and Linney unfollowed Pankow's girlfriend Elaine Siemek. Siemek quickly followed suit, unfollowing both Bailey and Linney. Interestingly, while Pankow also unfollowed Linney, he and Bailey continue to follow each other.
Like Pankow, Bailey took to social media to defend Linney, denying that the latter disliked Pankow. However, rumors of a rift continued to plague the actors, with some fans pointing to a particular scene between their characters in Season 4 where they believe body doubles were used. Both actors denied that body doubles were used for the scene.
Charles Esten has been happily married for 33 years
Charles Esten, who played Ward Cameron on "Outer Banks" from Season 1 to Season 3, has been happily married to his college sweetheart Patty Hanson since 1991. The two hit it off when Esten spotted Hanson in the crowd while performing in a college bar with his band and sang a song to her. It's almost fitting that the origin of Esten and Hanson's love story involved him singing, as his breakout role came in 2012, when he was cast in the ABC hit drama "Nashville," playing a troubled musician.
Esten credits Hanson for being his muse and helping him get through some of the challenges of the business, particularly when he missed out on a meaty role in the Steven Spielberg- and Tom Hanks-produced mini-series, "Band of Brothers." The parents of three have faced emotional challenges, particularly when their daughter Addie was diagnosed with Leukemia at only two years old. Luckily, she survived, but the experience understandably left a huge impact on Esten, who is now the National Chairman for the annual "Light the Night Walks." The fundraiser benefits The Leukemia & Lymphoma Society.
Although Esten is no longer a regular on "Outer Banks" after his character Ward was written out of the show in Season 3, he has maintained a closeness and bond with the remaining cast members, visiting the set during a visit to Charleston, South Carolina while the cast filmed Season 4. He further showed his support with a post on X, congratulating the cast on wrapping up production on Season 4.