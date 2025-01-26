The Outer Banks Cast's Real-Life Partners

Rudy Pankow, who has portrayed the loyal, yet reckless JJ Maybank since the series began, quickly became a fan favorite. In November 2020, the actor seemingly confirmed that he was romantically involved with Elaine Siemek in an Instagram post wishing her a Happy Birthday. Siemek, then assistant to Outer Banks' showrunner, Jonas Pate, had bonded with most of the cast, as evidenced by a series of group photos she shared on Instagram after the filming of the first season concluded.

Advertisement

However, not long after Pankow confirmed the two were dating, controversy surrounded their relationship. Fans accused Siemek of using Pankow to further her photography career by selling photos of him, without his consent, to fan sites. Siemek denied the allegations in an IG Story, accusing fans of "spreading baseless lies" about her. Fans later accused Siemek of cheating on Pankow, using a picture of a couple kissing as proof. Siemek again took to her IG Story to deny the claims, saying people were stupid to think it was her in the image. All the negativity eventually resulted in Pankow taking to Instagram to defend Siemek. Unfortunately, the negativity surrounding the relationship did not end there.

Advertisement

In the Season 4 finale of "Outer Banks," Pankow's character was killed off the show. Although Pankow and the showrunners confirmed this had always been the plan for the character, fans expressed outrage online. In particular, many believed that the decision was motivated by Pankow's desire to leave the show, due to behind-the-scenes issues between him and co-star, Madison Bailey. Issues that many believe are tied to his relationship with Siemek.