Trump's Inner Circle Accidentally Admits Michelle Obama Lives In Their Heads Rent Free

Since news broke that Michelle Obama will not be attending Donald Trump's presidential inauguration on January 20, many are putting in their two cents about her decision — including Trump's inner circle. According to a source who spoke with Page Six: "They are having a good laugh," referring to MAGA supporters involved in planning the historic day. "They didn't expect her to come anyway."

In a January 16 segment on "Jesse Waters Primetime," musician Kid Rock admitted he thinks Michelle "seems a little angry" and wanted to "kindly remind Ms. Michelle" that he attended her husband Barack Obama's 2009 Youth Inaugural Ball despite not voting for him. Even Kevin O'Leary of "Shark Tank" made his thoughts known on Fox News, saying that he believes Michelle should be present at the inauguration despite her feelings toward Trump because: "This tradition has gone on for over 100 years... You have to respect it."

Many X users are pointing out the hypocrisy of Trump and his buddies slamming Michelle for not attending the event, even though Donald and Melania did not participate in the 2021 inauguration of President Joe Biden. "I'm searching the video where O'Leary criticized Trump for skipping Biden['s] inauguration. A long tradition that he should have respected," one user commented. Another user mentioned the January 6, 2021 insurrection, writing to those angered by Michelle Obama: "Wait until I tell you about the time Donald Trump refused to accept the results of the election he lost, plotted a coup & incited an insurrection before deciding not to attend Joe Biden's."

