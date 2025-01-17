Trump's Inner Circle Accidentally Admits Michelle Obama Lives In Their Heads Rent Free
Since news broke that Michelle Obama will not be attending Donald Trump's presidential inauguration on January 20, many are putting in their two cents about her decision — including Trump's inner circle. According to a source who spoke with Page Six: "They are having a good laugh," referring to MAGA supporters involved in planning the historic day. "They didn't expect her to come anyway."
In a January 16 segment on "Jesse Waters Primetime," musician Kid Rock admitted he thinks Michelle "seems a little angry" and wanted to "kindly remind Ms. Michelle" that he attended her husband Barack Obama's 2009 Youth Inaugural Ball despite not voting for him. Even Kevin O'Leary of "Shark Tank" made his thoughts known on Fox News, saying that he believes Michelle should be present at the inauguration despite her feelings toward Trump because: "This tradition has gone on for over 100 years... You have to respect it."
Many X users are pointing out the hypocrisy of Trump and his buddies slamming Michelle for not attending the event, even though Donald and Melania did not participate in the 2021 inauguration of President Joe Biden. "I'm searching the video where O'Leary criticized Trump for skipping Biden['s] inauguration. A long tradition that he should have respected," one user commented. Another user mentioned the January 6, 2021 insurrection, writing to those angered by Michelle Obama: "Wait until I tell you about the time Donald Trump refused to accept the results of the election he lost, plotted a coup & incited an insurrection before deciding not to attend Joe Biden's."
Why is Michelle Obama skipping Donald Trump's inauguration?
Though former president Barack Obama will be present at Donald Trump's inauguration, Michelle Obama's move to opt out of attendance proves she isn't changing her mind about Trump anytime soon. "There's no overstating her feelings about [Trump]. She's not one to plaster on a pleasant face and pretend for protocol's sake," an inside source told People magazine. "Michelle doesn't do anything because it's expected or it's protocol or it's tradition."
Why Michelle wasn't at Jimmy Carter's funeral is seemingly for the same reason. According to CNN, the service overlapped with her trip to Hawaii for the holidays. Michelle was reportedly positioned to sit next to Donald Trump at the funeral proceedings, which could have contributed to her absence.
The former first lady hasn't kept her opinions on Trump quiet. Michelle and Trump publicly feuded throughout the whole campaign process of the 2024 presidential election, but Michelle ended Trump's attacks on her with two brutal words on X, formerly Twitter, calling the Republican president-elect a "weak man."