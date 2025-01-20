Kamala Harris Reportedly Has Some Ridiculously Famous Neighbors

Kamala Harris is expected to keep her foot on the gas as she completes her term as Vice President, but when inauguration day passes, many expect Harris and her husband to return to their lavish Brentwood residence. And when she does, Harris won't be the only big name in her neighborhood. Lebron James actually has had two properties in Brentwood. The first he purchased in 2015 was a 9,400 square foot mansion with six bedrooms and eight bathrooms, according to Architectural Digest. Perfect for James, the house included a basketball court next to the garage and a double height foyer. He sold the property in 2021. James' second Brentwood property, which he currently still owns, was purchased in 2017 for $23.5 million. The huge space was especially high-tech with a cigar room that featured air-purifying technology, a theater, a spa, and elevators. Architectural Digest added the property included a massive gym built with trendy indoor-outdoor flow.

It appears that Gwyneth Paltrow and Doug Emhoff joined the neighborhood at the same time as they both purchased their Brentwood properties back in 2012. According to Page Six, Paltrow put her Brentwood house up for sale in the summer of 2024 for roughly $30 million. Paltrow's residence was more than twice the size of Harris' house, measuring 8,000 square feet. The house included eight bedrooms, eleven bathrooms, and a massive backyard. The sizable backyard also included a guest house which could have been a residence of its own, complete with a gym, a movie theater and wine cellar.