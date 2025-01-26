The Strange Reason Everyone Believes Sylvester Stallone & Jennifer Flavin's Marriage Ended

Sylvester Stallone and Jennifer Flavin are one of Hollywood's longest enduring celebrity couples. Flavin was 19 when she met Stallone in 1988, who was already in his 40s. Despite their age gap, the pair went public with their relationship in 1990. Although they briefly broke up in 1994, that was just a bump in the road. They'd reunite a year later in 1995 before officially marrying in 1997. However, after more than two decades and starting a family together, Stallone and Flavin shocked the world when they announced they were getting a divorce in August 2022.

Divorce rumors abounded earlier that month when Stallone posted an Instagram photo of a tattoo he'd gotten of his dog Butkus, who died in 1981. The problem with the tattoo, however, was that it was covering ink that Stallone had of Flavin, which was located on his right bicep.

This gossip led to an even wilder speculation that the "Tulsa King" actor and his longtime muse divorced because of the dog tattoo in question, and that the pair went their separate ways because Stallone wanted to buy another dog, which Flavin apparently objected to. However, Stallone cleared the air in an interview with TMZ. "We did not end the relationship on such a trivial argument," Stallone said before adding, "We just went in different directions. I have the highest respect for Jennifer. I will always love her. She's an amazing woman. She's the nicest human being I've ever met."

