The Staggering Amount Of Money Al Pacino Pays Noor Alfallah In Child Support
Al Pacino has been blessed with a long and award-winning career in Hollywood, but his love life has been less than ideal. Though Pacino's never gotten married, he's dated big names in the industry before the relationships eventually fizzled out. To name a few, he was with actor Beverly D'Angelo from the late '90s until their split in 2004 and with Lucila Solá for a decade, from 2008 to 2018. Starting in 2022, he was linked to producer Noor Alfallah.
The father of four shares his youngest child with Alfallah. Their son is named Roman, who was born in 2023. However, Pacino and Alfallah are reportedly not a couple anymore. A representative for the actor told People in 2024 that the former couple worked out an arrangement to co-parent their son. "The Godfather" actor also pays a whooping $30,000 a month — that's $360,000 yearly — to Alfallah for child support, according to Business Insider in 2023. Wowza.
Initially, Pacino was unsure that Roman was his son when Alfallah shared she was pregnant. At the time, he was 83 and she was 29, which is quite the age gap. Pacino reportedly asked Alfallah to take a paternity test, just to be sure he was, in fact, the baby's father.
Other celebrities have paid more monthly in child support than Al Pacino does
Business Insider also reported that Al Pacino agreed to put $15,000 in Roman's college fund annually. Pacino would also contribute more on top of the monthly child support and the money for college, including a one-time fee of $110,000, which would help with the cost of Noor Alfallah's move and Roman's medical costs.
While $30,000 a month seems super steep, it seems pretty standard for Hollywood child support. Leading up to their daughter Suri Cruise's 18th birthday, Tom Cruise paid Katie Holmes $400,000 per year, or about $33,333 monthly (via TMZ). In fact, when you compare what Pacino pays versus what Donald Trump had to pay, Pacino is getting a better deal. The New York Times reported in 1991 that Trump had to pay Ivana Trump $650,000 a year for their three children at the time: Donald Trump Jr., Ivanka Trump, and Eric Trump. That translates to over $54,000 monthly, which in today's currency, would be worth over $125,000.
Even higher is Kanye West's child support bill to Kim Kardashian. According to Reuters, West pays his ex a whopping $200,000 a month for their four children, which comes down to $50,000 per kid per month. So, it could always be higher.