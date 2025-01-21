The Staggering Amount Of Money Al Pacino Pays Noor Alfallah In Child Support

Al Pacino has been blessed with a long and award-winning career in Hollywood, but his love life has been less than ideal. Though Pacino's never gotten married, he's dated big names in the industry before the relationships eventually fizzled out. To name a few, he was with actor Beverly D'Angelo from the late '90s until their split in 2004 and with Lucila Solá for a decade, from 2008 to 2018. Starting in 2022, he was linked to producer Noor Alfallah.

The father of four shares his youngest child with Alfallah. Their son is named Roman, who was born in 2023. However, Pacino and Alfallah are reportedly not a couple anymore. A representative for the actor told People in 2024 that the former couple worked out an arrangement to co-parent their son. "The Godfather" actor also pays a whooping $30,000 a month — that's $360,000 yearly — to Alfallah for child support, according to Business Insider in 2023. Wowza.

Initially, Pacino was unsure that Roman was his son when Alfallah shared she was pregnant. At the time, he was 83 and she was 29, which is quite the age gap. Pacino reportedly asked Alfallah to take a paternity test, just to be sure he was, in fact, the baby's father.

