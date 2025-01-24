Vanessa Bryant's Tragic, Real-Life Story
The following article includes mentions of rape and sexual assault.
The WAG life is one that many people aspire to; marrying a famous athlete comes with a glamorous lifestyle and endless access to inner Hollywood circles. In the early 2000s, no star in the NBA was bigger than Kobe Bryant. As the legendary Laker made a name for himself in Los Angeles, he had Vanessa Bryant by his side. As Kobe's star began to rise and he racked up championship titles and MVP trophies, Vanessa became a star in WAG circles.
Although we've seen glimpses inside Kobe's relationship with Vanessa over the years, Vanessa herself was rarely heard from. Throughout Kobe's illustrious career, she was mostly known for sitting courtside in glamorous outfits with her young daughters. Despite the fortune she shared with her husband, Vanessa Bryant's life wasn't always glitz and glamour. Her early twenties with Kobe were filled with plenty of difficult, high-profile moments that placed her personal life in the headlines. As one friend told the Los Angeles Times, "She's been through a lot for someone her age."
Vanessa's family struggled financially when she was growing up
Vanessa Bryant, born Vanessa Cornejo, was raised by a single mother in Los Angeles. Vanessa's parents split when she was a baby and she never had much of a relationship with her birth father, who moved to Mexico after the divorce. When Vanessa was 8 years old, her mother remarried, and she soon took her stepfather's last name, Laine. While attending high school, trouble began brewing at home due to financial issues. Vanessa's mother was laid off, and a back injury prevented her from finding a new job. Their credit card debt and car loans were so steep that her parents were forced to file for bankruptcy.
The official filing happened just days after Vanessa got engaged to Kobe Bryant in 2000. "It was like, here I am, going bankrupt," Vanessa's stepfather recalled to the Los Angeles Times. "And my daughter's marrying Kobe Bryant." Her marriage to Kobe meant things changed financially for her and her parents. However, according to Vanessa, the lavish lifestyle caused a strain on her parents' marriage. When Laine and her mother filed for divorce, Laine said Kobe's money and Vanessa's lavish gifts to her mother made him feel "insignificant" in his marriage. The messy divorce meant Laine's relationship with his stepdaughter also soured, with him publicly shading her and calling her a gold digger during her own divorce drama in 2011, per TMZ.
Vanessa's romance with Kobe got off to a rocky start
When Kobe and Vanessa Bryant first crossed paths in 2000, it felt like love at first sight. In his 2015 "Muse" documentary, Kobe recalled it as instant attraction and explained that her cool demeanor made him fall for her. Despite the two hitting it off quickly, their love story didn't have many fans at first. Their parents weren't fond of the pairing, mostly due to their age gap: Kobe and Vanessa's relationship timeline began when she was still underage. "He was an adult and she was only 17, and it was like, hey, wait a minute," her stepfather told the Los Angeles Times. The Bryants mostly disapproved because Vanessa was Latina. Per Orlando Sentinel, Kobe's father, Joe Bryant, also felt like his 21-year-old son was moving too quickly.
Despite both sets of parents disapproving and refusing to attend, Vanessa and Kobe's wedding happened in 2001. The strain between Kobe and his parents was reportedly so bad that Joe waited two years to meet the couple's firstborn, Natalia Bryant. In July 2024, when news of her father-in-law's passing broke, Vanessa released a statement sending her condolences and hinted at the past troubles between them. "We hoped things would've been different," she said in an Instagram story (via the New York Post). "Although the times we spent together were few, he was always sweet and nice to be around."
Allegations of rape rocked Vanessa Bryant's marriage
In 2003, Vanessa Bryant's life was flipped upside down. Her husband, Kobe Bryant, was in Colorado for a knee operation when he checked into a hotel. While there, a 19-year-old hotel clerk gave him a private tour of the hotel, and when they returned to his room, she alleged that the NBA star raped her. The following day, an arrest warrant was issued for Kobe and he was charged with sexual assault and false imprisonment. The evidence mounted against the star included bruises on her jawline and other injuries consistent with rape, as well as blood found on Bryant's shirt.
Kobe was facing life in prison, but the case never made it to trial. Instead, the accuser agreed to drop the charges if Kobe publicly apologized. Kobe's reputation still took a massive hit and Vanessa was thrust into a media spectacle. The NBA star was forced to hold a press conference in which he admitted to adultery but emphasized that the encounter was consensual. Vanessa sat quietly beside him with a stone-cold expression on her face that was later spoofed by Saturday Night Live. Through the media scrutiny and the legal troubles, Vanessa stood by her husband. "I know that my husband has made a mistake — the mistake of adultery," she said, per ESPN. Kobe famously gifted her a $4 million 8-carat purple diamond ring as an apology.
If you or anyone you know has been a victim of sexual assault, help is available. Visit the Rape, Abuse & Incest National Network website or contact RAINN's National Helpline at 1-800-656-HOPE (4673).
Vanessa suffered a miscarriage
In 2005, Vanessa Bryant was still reeling from her husband's shocking rape scandal. While publicly she and Kobe were a united front, privately Vanessa was struggling. That year, she suffered a miscarriage from an ectopic pregnancy. The couple didn't reveal the tragedy publicly, but in Kobe's 2015 "Muse" documentary, he revealed the miscarriage and put the blame entirely on himself and the legal trouble he found himself in. "We were expecting our second child during that time... and there was just so much stress, she actually, she actually miscarried," Bryant emotionally recalled. "It's something I have a real hard time dealing with that 'cause I felt like it was just my fault... The reality is it happened because of me... that's something I have to deal with. Something I gotta carry forever."
In 2006, the couple were overjoyed when they welcomed their second daughter, Gianna Bryant. Gianna would later grow up to share her father's love for basketball and was even coached by him at the Mamba Academy. While delivering her eulogy in 2020, Vanessa pointed out the similarities that she also shared with her daughter. "Her smile took up her entire face, like mine. Kobe always said she was me. She had my fire, my personality, and sarcasm," she shared (via NBC News).
Vanessa Bryant filed for divorce from Kobe
Throughout their marriage, Kobe and Vanessa Bryant weathered many storms together. However, by 2011, Vanessa reportedly reached her breaking point. Per CNN, after 10 years of marriage and two daughters, she filed for divorce, citing "irreconcilable differences" as the cause. Just days after the bombshell broke, sources told TMZ that the main cause of the divorce was the athlete's numerous alleged infidelities. The source claimed Vanessa caught her husband with numerous women over the years and the latest alleged affair was "the straw that broke the camel's back".
At the time of the report, the media went wild attempting to guess the identity of the rumored woman Kobe was cheating with. Initial reports pointed at Playboy model Jessica Burciaga as the mystery woman but E! News confirmed that the rumors were false. Burciaga publicly denied the rumors herself and even slammed the blogs for dragging her into the divorce drama. "People can actually make up stories online about you and people you don't even know. Great," she tweeted. Throughout the divorce frenzy, Kobe was even linked with actress Sanaa Lathan, but his reps denied the reports.
Nine months after Vanessa's divorce filing, the couple called the divorce off. In a rare interview with The Cut, she confirmed that the two decided to work on their marriage. By January 2013, Vanessa announced via Instagram that the two were back on. "We are pleased to announce that we have reconciled," she wrote (via Us Weekly). "We are looking forward to our future together."
Vanessa Bryant was accused of being a gold digger
When news of Vanessa's divorce filing hit, many couldn't help but notice the timing. The couple's marriage had just hit the 10-year mark and, as the Los Angeles Times explained, a spouse has "several advantages" during a divorce after a decade, including permanent spousal support. At the time, Kobe's net worth was estimated to be over $150 million and legal experts estimated that Vanessa could've walked away with $75 million. With those laws and Vanessa's mother previously alleging that the couple never signed a prenup, legal experts claimed the divorce could end with a significant payday for Vanessa.
Reports of Kobe possibly having to give up half his fortune upset his fans. Many accused Vanessa of being a gold digger. Drake expressed his outrage on the Rick Ross track "Stay Schemin'," making note of Kobe's $150 million fortune and rapping that Vanessa deserved nothing because she wasn't with him "shootin' in the gym". After the song was released, Vanessa blasted Drake on her Instagram, explaining that she doesn't need to be in the gym. "I'm raising our daughters, signing checks and taking care of everything else that pertains to our home life," she wrote. After their divorce was called off, fans still quoted that lyric to Kobe and he wasn't having it. He defended his wife on Twitter writing, "No, she wasn't [in the gym]. She was busy raising our kids," (via the Los Angeles Times).
Vanessa found out about her husband and daughter's death on social media
On January 26, 2020, Kobe Bryant and his daughter, Gianna Bryant were aboard a helicopter with seven other passengers on their way to a youth basketball game that he was coaching when, suddenly, the helicopter crashed in Calabasas. Unfortunately, there were zero survivors. In her 2021 deposition, Vanessa recounted that fateful day and recalled how she was informed of the crash by the family's assistant. Due to conflicting media reports, the assistant wrongfully informed Vanessa that there were five survivors.
Vanessa quickly planned to fly to the location of the crash and called her mother to babysit her two youngest children. "As soon as I was on the phone with my mom, I was holding onto my phone...and all these notifications started popping up on my phone saying RIP Kobe. RIP Kobe. RIP Kobe," she explained (via the New York Times). By then Vanessa hadn't spoken to authorities yet. When she arrived at the sheriff's station, Vanessa alleged they placed her in a small closet and stalled before finally breaking the news. Days later Vanessa addressed the public with an Instagram post paying tribute to her husband and daughter. "There aren't enough words to describe our pain right now. I take comfort in knowing that Kobe and Gigi both knew that they were so deeply loved. We were so incredibly blessed to have them in our lives," she captioned a family photo.
Vanessa sued for emotional distress
When Vanessa Bryant was told by the sheriff that her husband and daughter perished in a helicopter crash, she had one request for him. "I said if you can't bring my husband and baby back, please make sure no one takes photographs of them. Please secure the area," she recounted in her 2021 deposition (per the New York Times). Her biggest fear was fans and paparazzi taking photos of the crash site and of her loved one's remains. She did not want the graphic photos to be leaked online for her daughters to see one day. She pleaded with law enforcement to secure the area and was assured that the crash site was secured.
Despite the assurance, Vanessa would later learn that deputies and first responders took photos of the remains and allegedly began circulating the images. A complaint was sent to the Sheriff's Information Bureau after one deputy reportedly showed the graphic images to individuals at a bar. Her lawyers later alleged that the photos were passed around on 28 devices at the Sheriff's Department, per the New York Times. "This is an unspeakable violation of human decency, respect, and of the privacy rights of the victims and their families," Vanessa's lawyers said, per NBC Los Angeles.
Vanessa layer sued the Los Angeles County, alleging invasion of privacy and emotional distress. In Feburary 2023, ABC News reported that the Los Angeles County and Vanessa settled for $29 million, which included $16 million awarded to her by a jury in August 2022.
Vanessa Bryant was sued by her own mother
When Vanessa Bryant was first told about her husband and daughter being involved in a helicopter crash, the first person she called was her mother, Sofia Laine. Bryant couldn't one day imagine that the person she called for help would then cause more pain during the most painful moment in her life. Less than a year after the tragic deaths that shook the Bryant family, Laine filed a lawsuit against her daughter. According to Laine, Vanessa owed her $5 million in back-pay for being an assistant to her daughter and nanny for her grandchildren, per BBC. Laine also alleged that when he was alive, her son-in-law Kobe promised to always take care of her financially. "Unfortunately, Kobe Bryant's promise did not see the light of day as he is now deceased and Vanessa Bryant took each and every step she could to void and cancel all of Kobe's promises," she claimed in her lawsuit.
Laine's lawsuit drew criticism from the public with many finding it insensitive. In a statement to People, Vanessa called the lawsuit an extortion attempt. She claimed that Laine only occasionally babysat her two eldest daughters. "Because I did not give in to her hurtful threats and monetary requests, she has spiraled out of control and is making false and absurd claims," claimed Vanessa. Vanessa also addressed Laine's claims that Kobe promised to take care of her financially. "My husband never promised my mother anything," said Vanessa.
She suffered another painful loss
In February 2022, Vanessa Bryant announced that she had suffered another tragic loss. Her beloved family dog, Crucio, had passed away. Crucio was an important member of the Bryant tribe, and after the devastating loss of Kobe and Gianna in 2020, the pup brought comfort to the grieving family. A month before his death, Vanessa shared a heartwarming video on Instagram of Crucio licking away her tears. In the emotional tribute post announcing his passing, Bryant paid tribute to the dog that brought her family so much joy over the years. "We love you, Crucio. Thank you for everything sweet boy," she wrote. "Thank you for watching over us. We're going to miss you."
Kobe and Vanessa's eldest daughter, Natalia, shared her own tribute post. Natalia posted a series of photos on Instagram of her clutching Crucio's paw and snuggling him while he was hooked up to medical machines. "I truly have no words except for the fact that Crucio was the best dog I could have ever asked for," she wrote. "To the most handsome, loving, selfless and brave dog — you will forever be missed."
She has hit back against insensitive remarks about Kobe
Throughout Kobe's career, Vanessa Bryant avoided doing interviews, telling The Cut that she prefers to stay out of the limelight. However, after Kobe's passing, Vanessa began addressing the media more frequently. Not only did she deliver speeches on behalf of her husband when he got inducted into the Basketball Hall of Fame and deliver an emotional eulogy for her daughter, but Vanessa has taken on the role of fiercely defending her family.
A year after Kobe and Gianna's death, Vanessa asked the media not to air helicopter footage or crash scene photos on the anniversary. "We do NOT want to see it. Our year has been traumatic enough," Vanessa wrote (via The U.S. Sun). In 2021, Vanessa clapped back against actor Evan Rachel Wood on Instagram for remarks she made about Kobe's death. When news first broke of his passing, Wood tweeted, 'What has happened is tragic. I am heartbroken for Kobe's family. He was a sports hero. He was also a rapist" (via Daily Mail). Vanessa called the tweet defamatory and disturbing.
Days later, she addressed rapper Meek Mill's track "Don't Worry (RIP Kobe)." On the track, Meek raps, "And if I ever lack, I'm goin' out with my chopper, it be another Kobe". Vanessa posted the lyric on her Instagram story, saying: "I find this line to be extremely insensitive and disrespectful" (per Variety).
Her eldest daughter had a stalker
Although Vanessa Bryant's oldest daughter Natalia Bryant lives a lavish life, it isn't without its downsides. In 2022, Natalia revealed that she had been dealing with an alleged stalker for two years. Natalia claimed that Dwayne Kemp had been harassing her on social media since 2020. According to NBC News, her restraining order request claimed that, although she never met Kemp, he frequently sent her social media messages as if they had a romantic relationship, even making inappropriate comments about having a child together. The young model also alleged that Kemp tried to find her on her college campus.
The disturbing messages and visit to her campus made Natalia fear for her safety. In the report, Natalia provided details about her alleged stalker, calling him a "gun enthusiast" who made alarming posts about wanting to purchase a gun after arriving on her campus. Less than a month later, TMZ reported that Natalia was granted a 3-year restraining order against Kemp, bringing the ordeal to an end.