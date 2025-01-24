Vanessa Bryant's Tragic, Real-Life Story

Throughout their marriage, Kobe and Vanessa Bryant weathered many storms together. However, by 2011, Vanessa reportedly reached her breaking point. Per CNN, after 10 years of marriage and two daughters, she filed for divorce, citing "irreconcilable differences" as the cause. Just days after the bombshell broke, sources told TMZ that the main cause of the divorce was the athlete's numerous alleged infidelities. The source claimed Vanessa caught her husband with numerous women over the years and the latest alleged affair was "the straw that broke the camel's back".

At the time of the report, the media went wild attempting to guess the identity of the rumored woman Kobe was cheating with. Initial reports pointed at Playboy model Jessica Burciaga as the mystery woman but E! News confirmed that the rumors were false. Burciaga publicly denied the rumors herself and even slammed the blogs for dragging her into the divorce drama. "People can actually make up stories online about you and people you don't even know. Great," she tweeted. Throughout the divorce frenzy, Kobe was even linked with actress Sanaa Lathan, but his reps denied the reports.

Nine months after Vanessa's divorce filing, the couple called the divorce off. In a rare interview with The Cut, she confirmed that the two decided to work on their marriage. By January 2013, Vanessa announced via Instagram that the two were back on. "We are pleased to announce that we have reconciled," she wrote (via Us Weekly). "We are looking forward to our future together."

