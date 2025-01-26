Tragic Details About DWTS Stars Brooks Nader & Gleb Savchenko's Relationship

Dancer Gleb Savchenko is known for being a hot heartbreaker of the ballroom. For the 33rd season of "DWTS," Savchenko was partnered with model Brooks Nader, and the two appeared to have quite a showmance. But as their pairing on the dance floor saw some hiccups, their relationship off screen followed suit.

Their partnership began in September 2024 when season 33 of the reality dance competition premiered. During their first week on the show, sparks flew as they danced a steamy tango. The following week, a video of Savchenko and Nader kissing backstage went viral on TikTok, making it undeniable that they had the hots for each other. On September 27, Us Weekly alleged that the two were hooking up, as a source told the publication, "It's casual for now, and they're both just having fun."

The couple was eliminated from "Dancing With The Stars" on October 15, and their fling didn't last much longer than that. Savchenko confirmed in November that he ended their brief hookup and did it in a particularly savage way — with a text message. "Sometimes you can be mixed up in a conversation. So I always like to write everything down," he told TooFab about his decision. "When I wrote that down, it felt like it was perfect, because the moment you start a conversation, you might get lost, so it's better to just write it down."

