Tragic Details About DWTS Stars Brooks Nader & Gleb Savchenko's Relationship
Dancer Gleb Savchenko is known for being a hot heartbreaker of the ballroom. For the 33rd season of "DWTS," Savchenko was partnered with model Brooks Nader, and the two appeared to have quite a showmance. But as their pairing on the dance floor saw some hiccups, their relationship off screen followed suit.
Their partnership began in September 2024 when season 33 of the reality dance competition premiered. During their first week on the show, sparks flew as they danced a steamy tango. The following week, a video of Savchenko and Nader kissing backstage went viral on TikTok, making it undeniable that they had the hots for each other. On September 27, Us Weekly alleged that the two were hooking up, as a source told the publication, "It's casual for now, and they're both just having fun."
The couple was eliminated from "Dancing With The Stars" on October 15, and their fling didn't last much longer than that. Savchenko confirmed in November that he ended their brief hookup and did it in a particularly savage way — with a text message. "Sometimes you can be mixed up in a conversation. So I always like to write everything down," he told TooFab about his decision. "When I wrote that down, it felt like it was perfect, because the moment you start a conversation, you might get lost, so it's better to just write it down."
Brooks Nader has a constant reminder of her fling with Gleb Savchenko
As they began a whirlwind romance, Gleb Savchenko and Brooks Nader cemented their bond on October 7 by getting matching tattoos. Nader shared that it was her first ever tattoo, saying to E! News, "When something special happens in your life, you need to commemorate it." But when the couple left the dance floor, Nader realized she may have made a mistake with her impromptu tattoo session. Nader all but confirmed that Savchenko broke her heart when she told TMZ in November that she was having her tattoo removed.
After their turbulent breakup, tensions were still high, as Nader and Savchenko were expected to return to the dance floor for the season finale of "Dancing With The Stars." But it appeared that one last dance was all the pair needed to reconcile, because they quickly reconnected and decided to give their love another chance. They even spoke with Extra following the finale about their plans to spend Thanksgiving together. On December 9, TMZ caught up with the couple during a late night outing, and Savchenko told cameras that he and Nader were the real deal. "Of course it's real, everything is real," he said as Nader chuckled. It seems the pair are still seeing where their attraction will go at this point, and only time will tell if they are the latest couple from "Dancing With The Stars" to find a lifelong romance beyond the ballroom.