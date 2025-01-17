Alina Habba's Support Of Andrew Tate Has Even Trump Fans Turning On Her
President-elect Donald Trump and his cronies are certainly controversial figures. Of course, that doesn't mean that they don't have their fair share of supporters. Yet, it seems that one of Trump's most loud and proud defenders has actually taken things a bit too far. Trump's lawyer Alina Habba, who he summoned for a new role on his White House team as Counselor to the President, called herself a "big fan" of another widely hated figure: Andrew Tate. And this has upset even some staunch Trump supporters.
Influencer and outspoken violent misogynist Andrew Tate appeared on "The Benny Show" on January 10 to talk politics. Habba joined them midway, and according to host Benny Johnson, she specifically requested to join Tate on the show. When she joined, she made it clear that she does, in fact, like the widely disliked figure. "Nice to meet you. I'm a big fan," she said. "I'm a fan. You're the one saving Trump," Tate replied. Habba later took her apparent love for Tate a step further, saying, "I agree with everything you say, and I have your back out here in the States. When I saw that you were gonna be on, I said to Benny, 'I have to meet Andrew Tate.'" Evidently, this seemed like more of a blanket endorsement of Tate than simply agreeing with his views about Trump. And this didn't sit right with a lot of her fellow Trump fans.
Alina Habba's support of Andrew Tate has folks questioning her White House role
There have long been some seemingly weird things about Alina Habba's relationship with Donald Trump. It's clear to anyone that she goes above and beyond the call of duty for a lawyer, and now she seems more eager to join him in the White House than Melania Trump is. Habba is known as one of Trump's biggest advocates, which makes losing the support of his fans a major error in judgment.
In the wake of Habba's interview alongside Andrew Tate, co-founder of Moms for Liberty, Tiffany Justice, took to X, formerly Twitter, to share her dismay: "I really like Alina Habba and think she has been a fierce patriot for @realDonaldTrump," she wrote, adding, "Is it possible she doesn't know what a bad guy Andrew Tate is? I really can't see how anyone can herald him as admirable in any way." Someone else added, "If she's a 'big fan,' you'd think she knows what he's infamous for. Grossly irresponsible of her." "Very disappointing," another user commented. In another tweet, which earned nearly 50,000 likes, one user stated that Tate has a history of condoning violence and misogyny in his videos and pointed out, "The next Counselor to POTUS is swooning over him telling him she's a fan. This is f***ing embarrassing for America." Evidently, her passionate support of Tate has cost her quite a few supporters of her own.