Alina Habba's Support Of Andrew Tate Has Even Trump Fans Turning On Her

President-elect Donald Trump and his cronies are certainly controversial figures. Of course, that doesn't mean that they don't have their fair share of supporters. Yet, it seems that one of Trump's most loud and proud defenders has actually taken things a bit too far. Trump's lawyer Alina Habba, who he summoned for a new role on his White House team as Counselor to the President, called herself a "big fan" of another widely hated figure: Andrew Tate. And this has upset even some staunch Trump supporters.

Influencer and outspoken violent misogynist Andrew Tate appeared on "The Benny Show" on January 10 to talk politics. Habba joined them midway, and according to host Benny Johnson, she specifically requested to join Tate on the show. When she joined, she made it clear that she does, in fact, like the widely disliked figure. "Nice to meet you. I'm a big fan," she said. "I'm a fan. You're the one saving Trump," Tate replied. Habba later took her apparent love for Tate a step further, saying, "I agree with everything you say, and I have your back out here in the States. When I saw that you were gonna be on, I said to Benny, 'I have to meet Andrew Tate.'" Evidently, this seemed like more of a blanket endorsement of Tate than simply agreeing with his views about Trump. And this didn't sit right with a lot of her fellow Trump fans.

