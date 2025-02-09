Queen Mary Of Denmark's Most Striking Style Blunders We Can't Forget

Queen Mary of Denmark has occupied her current royal role since January 2024, when Queen Margrethe II decided to abdicate and pass on the crown to her son, King Frederik X. Mary has been a part of the Danish royal family since her 2004 wedding to Frederik. As she became a working royal, Mary achieved a stunning style transformation. "It was clear that there were expectations about what you wore and how you dressed appropriately," she recalled to the Financial Times in 2022. "That was pretty daunting for me. I was a T-shirt-and-shorts girl, known to go barefoot."

Advertisement

Luckily, Mary quickly learned the rules of the royal dress code, and she developed an elegant style that's frequently on point. The queen has rocked a variety of glamorous looks, ranging from majestic floor-length gowns to elegant tailored coats and eye-catching vibrant dresses. She often displays a similar fashion aesthetic to her friend, Catherine, Princess of Wales. Like Kate, Mary's a fan of eco-conscious style and frequently re-wears successful looks. For instance, on multiple occasions over a 17-year period, Mary chose a beloved Birgit Hallstein dress as her go-to outfit for ringing in the new year.

While the queen is known for many style triumphs, given the number of years she's been in the public eye, it's also unsurprising that Mary has experienced her share of style missteps. Check out how Queen Mary of Denmark has weathered these difficulties — including unwieldy accessories and hard-to-manage layers — with royal composure.

Advertisement