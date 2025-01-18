Zooey Deschanel Reveals Tragic Loss On Her Birthday (And Jonathan Scott Has Her Back)

The 2025 Los Angeles wildfires have left severe devastation in their wake, something those who make their living in Hollywood know all too well. Hallmark star Cameron Mathison faced a major tragedy when he lost his home to the fires, with Kimberly Williams-Paisley and husband Brad Paisley facing a similar loss — and unfortunately, they're not alone. Actress and singer Zooey Deschanel has revealed her own tragic loss amid the destruction. Worse yet, she had to do so on what should have been a day of celebration. Fortunately for Deschanel, though, she has the unwavering support of fiancé Jonathan Scott, of HGTV fame.

In an Instagram post on January 17, 2025 — her 45th birthday — Deschanel revealed that her childhood home had been lost to the inferno. She shared that the Palisades house was "full of too many incredible memories to count," recalling "the Christmas dinners, Easter egg hunts, trick or treating, weddings, birthdays, [and] baby showers" that were hosted there.

However, the bigger picture was not lost on Deschanel. "So many people have lost so much," she said, taking the time to thank those who have offered support, as well as the firefighters working to get the situation under control. Deschanel noted that it felt odd to celebrate her birthday, given the circumstances, instead calling on her fans to support anyone they know affected by the fires, or perhaps even donate to relief efforts.

