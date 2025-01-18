Zooey Deschanel Reveals Tragic Loss On Her Birthday (And Jonathan Scott Has Her Back)
The 2025 Los Angeles wildfires have left severe devastation in their wake, something those who make their living in Hollywood know all too well. Hallmark star Cameron Mathison faced a major tragedy when he lost his home to the fires, with Kimberly Williams-Paisley and husband Brad Paisley facing a similar loss — and unfortunately, they're not alone. Actress and singer Zooey Deschanel has revealed her own tragic loss amid the destruction. Worse yet, she had to do so on what should have been a day of celebration. Fortunately for Deschanel, though, she has the unwavering support of fiancé Jonathan Scott, of HGTV fame.
In an Instagram post on January 17, 2025 — her 45th birthday — Deschanel revealed that her childhood home had been lost to the inferno. She shared that the Palisades house was "full of too many incredible memories to count," recalling "the Christmas dinners, Easter egg hunts, trick or treating, weddings, birthdays, [and] baby showers" that were hosted there.
However, the bigger picture was not lost on Deschanel. "So many people have lost so much," she said, taking the time to thank those who have offered support, as well as the firefighters working to get the situation under control. Deschanel noted that it felt odd to celebrate her birthday, given the circumstances, instead calling on her fans to support anyone they know affected by the fires, or perhaps even donate to relief efforts.
Jonathan Scott vowed to restore Zooey Deschanel's childhood home
While the loss of her childhood home is no doubt devastating for Zooey Deschanel, having a famous contractor for a fiancé should, at the very least, make the rebuilding process easier. Jonathan Scott, who's fixed up countless houses on his HGTV show "Property Brothers," commented on Deschanel's original post, vowing to put his skills to good use. "Know that I will do whatever it takes to restore its original beauty to the best of my abilities," he wrote. "Nothing can replace the beauty and history of the original home. But it's the best way we can honor it."
Scott also made an Instagram post of his own, wishing Deschanel a happy birthday, in spite of all the heartbreak. "There are moments in life that test you and try to break you. But there are people who make you stronger and fill you with purpose and passion. That person for me is you," he wrote in an open letter to Deschanel. "Seems like a strange time to celebrate anything ... but you are my beacon of hope and you deserve to be celebrated. I love you." It just goes to show that while Zooey Deschanel and Jonathan Scott's relationship may seem strange to some, what matters is that they take care of each other — and have each other's backs when it matters the most.