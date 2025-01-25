Tragic Details About Brody Jenner's Life

Brody Jenner has made no secret of his strained relationship with his parent Caitlyn Jenner. Brody was born to Caitlyn and her then-wife Linda Thompson (though the Olympian isn't the only famous person Thompson dated), but they split when Brody was young and Caitlyn started a family with Kris Jenner shortly after. Speaking on "Special Forces: World's Toughest Test" in January 2025, Brody shared he didn't see Caitlyn often following her and Thompson's divorce. "Mom would tell me that I would write on cards, 'Why doesn't dad call me on my birthday?' and little things that I don't even remember," he said.

Brody was further hurt in 2018 when Caitlyn was absent from his and Kaitlynn Carter's wedding (though it was later confirmed it wasn't a legal ceremony). Brody made his disappointment clear on "The Hills: New Beginnings" the following year, sharing (via People), "Not having my dad at the wedding, it was a bummer. Honestly, it really did hurt and I would have loved to have had her there. But she had better things to do. Apparently." On the day of Brody and Carter's nuptials in Indonesia, Caitlyn was at an Austrian charity event.

The following year, the "Sex With Brody" star got a little deeper into their relationship on "The Hills: New Beginnings," admitting Caitlyn missed many of his milestones. "[Caitlyn] was just never really around. Every so often, maybe once every couple years — [she] wasn't around for my graduation. [She] wasn't around for most of my birthdays. So yeah, there really wasn't any relationship — it was just very surface," he said (via Hollywood Life), though he revealed they'd started to mend their relationship in the wake of her transition.

