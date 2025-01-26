Inside Tamron Hall's Tight Friendship With Prince & Her Heartbreak Over His Death

Tamron Hall has made a name for herself in daytime television as a news anchor and talk show host. But there are many truths about Hall that the public may not know. One factoid about Hall is that she had a close friendship with one of the most famous musicians of all time: Prince. The singer of hits like "Kiss" and "Purple Rain" often kept quiet about his personal relationships, but he surprised the world when he utilized a picture of Hall as the cover of his 2015 love song, "If I Could Get Ur Attention." That same year, he made a surprise phone call to "Today" where Hall revealed that she and the musician "talk pretty much every day."

In 2016, Hall told MSNBC that her friendship with Prince started when he reached out to her years ago. "We just bonded over his interest in news, his interest in family, and it just turned into what was one of the most incredible friendships and relationships of my life," she remembered. "In my life, the only other person I speak with more than Prince is my mother. This is the person I communicate with more than anyone." She emphasized how important it was for her to let the world know that Prince was "such a compassionate person."