Inside Tamron Hall's Tight Friendship With Prince & Her Heartbreak Over His Death
Tamron Hall has made a name for herself in daytime television as a news anchor and talk show host. But there are many truths about Hall that the public may not know. One factoid about Hall is that she had a close friendship with one of the most famous musicians of all time: Prince. The singer of hits like "Kiss" and "Purple Rain" often kept quiet about his personal relationships, but he surprised the world when he utilized a picture of Hall as the cover of his 2015 love song, "If I Could Get Ur Attention." That same year, he made a surprise phone call to "Today" where Hall revealed that she and the musician "talk pretty much every day."
In 2016, Hall told MSNBC that her friendship with Prince started when he reached out to her years ago. "We just bonded over his interest in news, his interest in family, and it just turned into what was one of the most incredible friendships and relationships of my life," she remembered. "In my life, the only other person I speak with more than Prince is my mother. This is the person I communicate with more than anyone." She emphasized how important it was for her to let the world know that Prince was "such a compassionate person."
Tamron Hall was devastated when Prince died
The world mourned as legendary musician Prince passed away unexpectedly in 2016 at the young age of 57. Prince left his mark on fashion and pop culture, but his close pal Tamron Hall was quick to remember how he changed the music landscape with his talent. In memory of her friend, Hall posted on X, formally known as Twitter, "”Like a bird without a song'. I've lost one of my best friends today. I know he would have advice right now, Prince I'm listening as always."
Even though Prince kept most of his life secretive, it was clear that he confided in Hall and the two shared a special bond. Losing her close friend so suddenly was tragic for Hall, who said she had her final conversation with Prince just days before his passing. She recalled their last few chats on "Today" and she said that, during their last conversation, Prince "did not sound sick ... All Saturday he kept saying he was fine and asked me to come to Paisley to see his new piano and for a fan party. I was working and didn't go. Monday, we exchanged emails after I sent him a video from a restaurant playing a song. ... It was a sweet moment and I had no idea it would be our last time talking. I never imagined it."