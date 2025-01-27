David Bromstad's Eccentric Style Totally Matches His Fun Personality

HGTV star David Bromstad is perhaps best known for his work as the host of the network's smash hit "My Lottery Dream Home." But he's also known for living a lavish life, which includes an eccentric style matched only by his fun personality.

Bromstad showed off that colorful aesthetic on his Facebook in 2020, wearing a pink outfit and sunglasses. "Elle Woods coming thru!" Bromstad wrote. "Feeling my pink velour tracksuit fantasy. Happy Sunday my loves!" Bromstad's penchant for having fun on the show was evident on his Instagram in 2023, when he shared behind the scenes footage of himself with two lottery winners, who he jokingly refused to hug. He also mugged for the camera numerous times in the clip, telling that episode's guests "Don't ever call me normal ... no, I want to look strange."

Bromstad's look also includes a plethora of tattoos, which have multiplied in the years since "My Lottery Dream Home" premiered in 2015. Bromstad gave a February 2019 interview with Hart and Huntington Tattoo Co., where he mentioned his favorite tatt was of Mickey Mouse, because it not only makes him happy, but makes others happy as well. His flair for fashion and his sense of humor undoubtedly continued to make the show successful, as the series had over 21 million viewers in 2022.

