David Bromstad's Eccentric Style Totally Matches His Fun Personality
HGTV star David Bromstad is perhaps best known for his work as the host of the network's smash hit "My Lottery Dream Home." But he's also known for living a lavish life, which includes an eccentric style matched only by his fun personality.
Bromstad showed off that colorful aesthetic on his Facebook in 2020, wearing a pink outfit and sunglasses. "Elle Woods coming thru!" Bromstad wrote. "Feeling my pink velour tracksuit fantasy. Happy Sunday my loves!" Bromstad's penchant for having fun on the show was evident on his Instagram in 2023, when he shared behind the scenes footage of himself with two lottery winners, who he jokingly refused to hug. He also mugged for the camera numerous times in the clip, telling that episode's guests "Don't ever call me normal ... no, I want to look strange."
Bromstad's look also includes a plethora of tattoos, which have multiplied in the years since "My Lottery Dream Home" premiered in 2015. Bromstad gave a February 2019 interview with Hart and Huntington Tattoo Co., where he mentioned his favorite tatt was of Mickey Mouse, because it not only makes him happy, but makes others happy as well. His flair for fashion and his sense of humor undoubtedly continued to make the show successful, as the series had over 21 million viewers in 2022.
David Bromstad showed off his eccentric style on My Lottery Dream Home
TV personality David Bromstad initially found fame as the winner of HGTV's first season of "Design Star." He was unknown to viewers, and during a 2014 interview with MyFixItUpLife, he admitted "I knew color theory from art school, but not color emotion." Though he learned as he went, it didn't take long before his fun personality and zest for life began to shine through.
Bromstad brought his newfound popularity to his role as the host of "My Lottery Dream Home," where he showcased an eccentric style that included pink cowboy hats and faux fur coats, a fashion trend he can't let go of. "I am a Carebear," he wrote in a 2023 Instagram post. "Bumbling my way thru life and wouldn't have it any other way!"
Bromstad's personality is regularly reflected through his faux fur outfits, one of which was on display in a 2021 Facebook post. In the caption, Bromstad bragged about his red plaid tracksuit and faux fur coat. "Hope this made u smile. Happy Friday my sweet honey bunches of cuteness!"