The Serious Health Condition Donald Trump's Great-Nephew Lives With

Former President Donald Trump's nephew, Fred Trump III , opened up about the struggles he and his wife have faced as parents of a child with a disability.

William Trump, 25, was born with a genetic condition called KCNQ2, otherwise known as Developmental and Epileptic Encephalopathy, which stems from a mutation of the gene that connects to a potassium channel protein that's active in the brain. William is nonverbal and wheelchair-bound, but he has never let that break his spirit. Fred told People in a 2024 interview, "William is the most courageous and inspirational person I've met ... He needs assistance with everything he does, but there's somebody within him. There is."

Fred also detailed the struggle his family went through, and continues to experience, with finding care for William and even determining what his condition was. Fred expressed to People, "You talk about life-changing ... when you have a child who has hundreds of seizures a day like William did, where did they come from? Why were they here? It literally took Lisa 15 years of investigation through the internet and such to find out that he had a genetic mutation called KCNQ2." Once they had the information they needed to provide him with the proper care, they could move William to a group home where he could be cared for 24/7.