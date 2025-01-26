The One Thing Kelly Clarkson's Kids Beg Her To Stop Doing
When you are raised in a two-parent household and are accustomed to seeing your parents together, it can be difficult to see them separate and live lives that are no longer connected. This is the case for River Rose and Remington "Remy" Blackstock, who live a lavish life, as they asked their mother, American singer Kelly Clarkson, not to be romantically involved with anyone other their father, Brandon Blackstock.
The two started seeing each other in 2012, after Blackstock left his wife, Melissa Ashworth. After nearly a year of dating, Blackstock proposed, and they tied the knot the following year. They welcomed their daughter, River Rose, in 2014, and their son, Remy, in 2016. "The Kelly Clarkson Show" host and the music producer seemingly had a strong love, and the singer even dedicated the song "Winter Dreams (Brandon's Song)" to her husband on her 2013 Christmas album. However, in 2020, the two had a messy divorce, citing irreconcilable differences — the divorce was settled in 2022.
This marital split led Clarkson into stages of depression while also affecting River Rose and Remy who struggled to adjust. So, it makes sense as to why the children would want to see their parents together. "They're young, it's hard to picture their mom with someone else other than their dad," the singer said while she was on KOST 103.5 in 2024 (via People).
Kelly Clarkson keeps communication open with her children
When Kelly Clarkson and Brandon Blackstock separated in 2020, the "Because of You" singer worked intentionally to keep communication between her and her children open. In 2023, she said her children would often tell her, "I'm just really sad. I wish Mommy and Daddy were in the same house,"(via People). She added that she'd often have to explain to her children that she still loved their father but in a different way than when they were married.
With the communication line being open, River Rose and Remy have felt comfortable telling their mom, "Please, we don't want you with anybody else," she said while on KOST 103.5 in 2024 (via People). While Clarkson appreciated their honesty, she said she let them know that she would eventually need that form of love again. Yet, it's uncertain when the singer and talk show host will try her hand at romance, as she told her followers in mid-2023 that she loved being single. " ... You think you're going to spend the rest of your life with somebody, and you don't. That's hard to start over," she said while on Instagram Live (via The Independent).
Though the star is enjoying her singleness, she has said she is open to romance again as she thinks love is beautiful. Since her divorce from Blackstock, there have been no reports of Clarkson exploring a romantic relationship.