The One Thing Kelly Clarkson's Kids Beg Her To Stop Doing

When you are raised in a two-parent household and are accustomed to seeing your parents together, it can be difficult to see them separate and live lives that are no longer connected. This is the case for River Rose and Remington "Remy" Blackstock, who live a lavish life, as they asked their mother, American singer Kelly Clarkson, not to be romantically involved with anyone other their father, Brandon Blackstock.

The two started seeing each other in 2012, after Blackstock left his wife, Melissa Ashworth. After nearly a year of dating, Blackstock proposed, and they tied the knot the following year. They welcomed their daughter, River Rose, in 2014, and their son, Remy, in 2016. "The Kelly Clarkson Show" host and the music producer seemingly had a strong love, and the singer even dedicated the song "Winter Dreams (Brandon's Song)" to her husband on her 2013 Christmas album. However, in 2020, the two had a messy divorce, citing irreconcilable differences — the divorce was settled in 2022.

This marital split led Clarkson into stages of depression while also affecting River Rose and Remy who struggled to adjust. So, it makes sense as to why the children would want to see their parents together. "They're young, it's hard to picture their mom with someone else other than their dad," the singer said while she was on KOST 103.5 in 2024 (via People).

